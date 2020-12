How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits

Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to update your information.

Log in to eBenefits Click the Log in button in the top right corner of the eBenefits home page. If you don't already have a DS Logon account, you can register for one by clicking on the Register button in the top right corner of the screen. Show details

Go to the Manage tab Select Contact and Direct Deposit from the drop-down menu. Show details

Click Direct Deposit and Contact Information Update Show details

Go to the Payment Information section On the Personal Information page, scroll down to the Payment Information section and click the Edit Payment Information button. Show details

Select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments" On the Edit Personal Information page, scroll down to the bottom to the Payment Information chart. Below the chart, select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments." Show details