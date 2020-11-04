How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits
Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to update your information.
Step-by-step instructions
Log in to eBenefits
Click the Log in button in the top right corner of the eBenefits home page. If you don't already have a DS Logon account, you can register for one by clicking on the Register button in the top right corner of the screen.
Go to the Manage tab
Select Contact and Direct Deposit from the drop-down menu.
Click Direct Deposit and Contact Information Update
Go to the Payment Information section
On the Personal Information page, scroll down to the Payment Information section and click the Edit Payment Information button.
Select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments"
On the Edit Personal Information page, scroll down to the bottom to the Payment Information chart.
Below the chart, select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments."
Enter your information and click Save My Changes