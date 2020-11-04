How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits

Click the Log in button in the top right corner of the eBenefits home page. If you don't already have a DS Logon account, you can register for one by clicking on the Register button in the top right corner of the screen.

Log in to eBenefits

Select Contact and Direct Deposit from the drop-down menu.

On the Personal Information page, scroll down to the Payment Information section and click the Edit Payment Information button.

Below the chart, select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments."