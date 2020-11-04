 Skip to Content
How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits

Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to update your information.

Step-by-step instructions

  1. Log in to eBenefits

    Click the Log in button in the top right corner of the eBenefits home page. If you don't already have a DS Logon account, you can register for one by clicking on the Register button in the top right corner of the screen. 

    eBenefits home page screenshot
    eBenefits home page screenshot

  2. Go to the Manage tab

    Select Contact and Direct Deposit from the drop-down menu.

    eBenefits manage tab menu screenshot
    eBenefits manage tab menu screenshot

  3. Click Direct Deposit and Contact Information Update

    eBenefits update contact and direct deposit page screenshot.
    eBenefits update contact and direct deposit page screenshot.

  4. Go to the Payment Information section

    On the Personal Information page, scroll down to the Payment Information section and click the Edit Payment Information button.

    eBenefits personal information page, close up of payment information screenshot
    eBenefits personal information page, close up of payment information screenshot

  5. Select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments"

    On the Edit Personal Information page, scroll down to the bottom to the Payment Information chart.

    Below the chart, select "Change direct deposit information for Post-9/11 GI Bill payments."

    eBenefits edit personal information page screenshot.
    eBenefits edit personal information page screenshot.

  6. Enter your information and click Save My Changes

    eBenefits change direct deposit information form screenshot.
    eBenefits change direct deposit information form screenshot.
