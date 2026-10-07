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How to create a CLEAR account for VA

Follow these steps to create your CLEAR account through VA.gov. With an identity-verified CLEAR account, you can manage your VA healthcare and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.

Your VA.gov CLEAR account is different than CLEAR+

A CLEAR account for VA.gov doesn’t include the travel benefits associated with the paid CLEAR+ membership.

Create your account

  1. Make sure you’re ready to create your account. You’ll need a unique personal email address that only you use, and a mobile phone number that can receive SMS messages.

    Note: Don’t use an email address that you share with someone else, like your spouse or family. And be sure it’s an email you’ll continue to have access to in the future. After you create your account, you’ll be able to add a second email to your account.

  2. Gather your personal documents to complete the process.

    Here’s what you’ll need:

    • A government-issued ID, and
    • Your Social Security number, and
    • A smartphone with a working front-facing camera and updated software

    Learn what government-issued IDs CLEAR accepts on the CLEAR website

  3. Select the Create a CLEAR account link on this page.

    This will start the process for creating a CLEAR account for VA.gov. You can follow the instructions here as you create your account.

    Create a CLEAR account

    Note: Be sure to use the link on this page and follow all the steps to create and verify your account through VA.gov.

  4. Select Verify with CLEAR.

    Show details
    Screen displaying "Access VA.gov" with verification options.
    Screen displaying "Access VA.gov" with verification options.

  5. Complete the one-time verification process.

    Select Agree & Continue.

    Show details
    CLEAR pop-up message about security, verification, and agreement.
    CLEAR pop-up message about security, verification, and agreement.

  6. Enter your phone number.

    Then select Continue.

    Show details
    Enter your phone number text field and "Continue" button.
    Enter your phone number text field and "Continue" button.

  7. Enter your email address.

    If you agree with CLEAR’s terms to create an account, select the checkbox. Then select Agree & Continue.

    Show details
    Enter your email to make future verifications with CLEAR faster.
    Enter your email to make future verifications with CLEAR faster.

  8. Enter the one-time passcode sent to your phone.

    Show details
    Blue background with white screen showing "Enter your Code" and five blank fields.
    Blue background with white screen showing "Enter your Code" and five blank fields.

Verify your identity

  1. Note: If you’re on a desktop computer, you’ll get a link to complete identity verification on your smartphone. This link expires after 10 minutes.

  2. Read and consent to the terms that allow CLEAR to collect your personal and biometric information.

    If you agree, select Continue to open your smartphone camera to take a selfie.

    Show details
    Graphic instructing to take a selfie for verification, keep face well-lit, and remove hats.
    Graphic instructing to take a selfie for verification, keep face well-lit, and remove hats.

  3. You’ll be prompted to create a passkey. This is optional.

    Select Create passkey. Follow the steps on your device to create a passkey. Or select Not now to skip this step.

  4. Choose the government-issued ID you’ll use for verification.

    Select the country that issued your ID.

    Select your ID type.

    Select Continue.

    Show details
    Choose your ID screen with country and type dropdowns, and Continue button.
    Choose your ID screen with country and type dropdowns, and Continue button.

  5. Take photos of your government-issued ID.

    In this step, your phone camera will guide you to take photos of the front and back of your government-issued ID.

  6. Enter your Social Security number.

    Show details
    Enter your Social Security Number screen with security info and Continue button.
    Enter your Social Security Number screen with security info and Continue button.

  7. CLEAR should send you back to VA.gov to our Terms of Use.

    Read the terms and accept them if you agree. You must agree to our Terms of Use to manage your benefits and healthcare online.

Related information

VA benefits

  • Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Call the MyVA411 main information line: at ().

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