How to get a Premium DS Logon account online

This is the database that records all the people who are eligible for military benefits.

Register for your basic DS Logon account online

Go to the DS Logon self-service website and click on the More DS Logon Options button. From the choices that appear, select Need a DS Logon?

You’ll be asked to choose how you want to register:

If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) with accessible card reader, select this option. It’s the easiest way to get a DS Logon account and upgrade to a Premium account right away.

Note: You can also upgrade to a Premium DS Logon account in person or by phone if you don't want to sign up online.

