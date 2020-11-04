How to get a Premium DS Logon account online
Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and other websites with one username and password. Read below to learn about how to sign up online for a Premium DS Logon account.
Step-by-step instructions
-
Make sure you’re enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)
This is the database that records all the people who are eligible for military benefits.
- If you’re a Veteran or service member or qualified family caregiver, survivor, or dependent of a Veteran or service member who served after 1982, you should already be enrolled in DEERS.
- If you’re a Veteran or the qualified family caregiver, survivor, or dependent of a Veteran who served before 1982, you may not be enrolled. To enroll, call us at 800-827-1000 and choose “Option 7.” Tell the operator you want to enroll in DEERS, and ask them to send you an email confirming when enrollment is complete.
-
Register for your basic DS Logon account online
Go to the DS Logon self-service website and click on the More DS Logon Options button. From the choices that appear, select Need a DS Logon?
You’ll be asked to choose how you want to register:
- If you have a Common Access Card (CAC) with accessible card reader, select this option. It’s the easiest way to get a DS Logon account and upgrade to a Premium account right away.
- If you have a Defense Finance and Account Service (DFAS) myPay account, you can select this option. You’ll be able to upgrade to a Premium account right away.
- If you don’t have a CAC or DFAS myPay account, select the None of the above conditions apply option.
Note: You can also upgrade to a Premium DS Logon account in person or by phone if you don't want to sign up online.
Learn how to get a Premium DS Logon in person or by phone
-
Upgrade to a Premium account
The registration tool will walk you through the sign-up process for your account and will prompt you to upgrade to a Premium account through an online process. Through this process, you’ll be asked a series of questions to prove you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—to help protect the personal information you’ll have access to with a Premium account.
Go to the DS Logon self-service website