How to renew a VA prescription
If your prescription is too old to refill or has no refills left, you’ll need to request a renewal by phone or online. The fastest way to request your renewal is by phone. Learn how to request a renewal now.
Request a prescription renewal by phone
To request your renewal, call your VA pharmacy’s automated refill line.
You can find the pharmacy phone number on your prescription label or in your prescription details online. When you call, follow the prompts to select the automated refill line.
Here’s what you’ll need when you call:
- The prescription number
- Your Social Security number
If our automated system can’t renew your prescription, the system will direct your call to a pharmacy representative for more help.
Request a prescription renewal online
If your facility uses My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Sign in to the Messages section of My HealtheVet on VA.gov. Start a new secure message to your health care team. Include as much of this information as you can:
- Medication name, strength, and form (like LOSARTAN 50mg tab)
- Prescription number
- Provider who prescribed the medication
- Number of refills left
- Prescription expiration date
- Reason for use
- Quantity
You can find this information on your prescription label and in your prescription details online.
Note: If you’re requesting renewals for more than 1 prescription from the same care team, send 1 message with all your requests.
Send and receive secure messages
If your facility uses My VA Health
Sign in to the Medications section of My HealtheVet on VA.gov. You’ll find an alert that will direct you to the Pharmacy section of My VA Health. Select Refill for the prescription you need to renew. The tool will automatically start a secure message for you.
At this time, VA has 2 health portals: My HealtheVet and My VA Health.
These medical centers now use the My VA Health portal:
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (North Chicago, Illinois)
- Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center (Walla Walla, Washington)
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (Spokane, Washington)
- Roseburg VA Health Care System (Roseburg, Oregon)
- VA Central Ohio Health Care System (Columbus, Ohio)
- VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (White City, Oregon)
All other VA medical centers and health facilities use the My HealtheVet portal.
No matter which portal your facility uses, you can sign in to manage your health care online with My HealtheVet on VA.gov. We’ll then help you get to the tools you need in the right portal for you.
We continue to work to bring all your VA health care information together—so you can manage all your health care and benefit needs in one place.