How to renew a VA prescription

Request a prescription renewal by phone

To request your renewal, call your VA pharmacy’s automated refill line.

You can find the pharmacy phone number on your prescription label or in your prescription details online. When you call, follow the prompts to select the automated refill line.

Here’s what you’ll need when you call:

The prescription number

Your Social Security number

If our automated system can’t renew your prescription, the system will direct your call to a pharmacy representative for more help.