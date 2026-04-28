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How to request rides to VA health appointments

If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, find out how to request free rides to and from your VA health appointments.

Requesting rides through the Veteran Transportation Service

The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) provides free rides to and from your VA health appointments. You can request rides through our online ride request service (called “VetRide”) or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.

Here’s what to know before you request a ride:

  • You must be a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and
  • Your appointment must be at a VA health facility or VA-authorized community care provider, and
  • The deadline to request a ride depends on your facility

If you need non-emergency special mode transportation

You may be able to request an ambulance or specially equipped vehicle to get to your VA health appointment. We call this special mode transportation.

Here’s what to know before you request a ride:

  • You must be eligible for VA health care travel pay, and
  • You must first talk with your VA health care provider

You can request non-emergency special mode transportation through VetRide or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.

How to request rides online

You can use VetRide to request rides for your appointments. You’ll need to sign in using your ID.me or Login.gov account.

If you don’t have one of these accounts, you can create one now.

Learn about creating an ID.me or Login.gov account

After you sign in, you can use the VetRide website to request rides for your appointments. Or you can download the VetRide Passenger mobile app to request rides on your phone.

Here’s how to request a ride:

  1. Go to the website or app
  2. Enter your zip code
  3. Follow the prompts to request your ride

Request a ride online through VetRide

How to request rides by phone

You can call your local VA health facility’s transportation representative to request a ride.

Find the phone number for your local transportation representative

Requesting rides through volunteer services

Many VA health facilities also offer free rides to and from your VA health appointments through the Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN). We work with Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) to offer these services.

Check our list of VA-recognized VSOs

Because volunteers run these services, they may not be available in your area. Check with your local VA health facility first.

Here’s what to know before you request a ride:

  • You’ll need to be able to get in and out of the vehicle without the driver's help
  • If you need someone else to ride with you (like a caregiver), you may need authorization from your VA health care team

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization also provides free rides to VA health appointments in certain areas.

Check if transportation is available in your area on the DAV website

Requesting rides in highly rural areas

If you’re a Veteran living in a highly rural area, you may be able to get free rides to and from your VA health appointments through the Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) program.

Learn about getting rides in highly rural areas

Other transportation options

You may also be able to get free rides by bus, shuttle, or wheelchair-accessible vans through services in your community. Check with the transportation representative at your local VA health facility to learn about the available options.

Find the contact information for your local transportation representative

Here’s a list of other organizations and agencies that may have free rides in your community:

Related information

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