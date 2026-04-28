How to request rides to VA health appointments
If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, find out how to request free rides to and from your VA health appointments.
Requesting rides through the Veteran Transportation Service
The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) provides free rides to and from your VA health appointments. You can request rides through our online ride request service (called “VetRide”) or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.
Here’s what to know before you request a ride:
- You must be a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and
- Your appointment must be at a VA health facility or VA-authorized community care provider, and
- The deadline to request a ride depends on your facility
If you need non-emergency special mode transportation
You may be able to request an ambulance or specially equipped vehicle to get to your VA health appointment. We call this special mode transportation.
Here’s what to know before you request a ride:
- You must be eligible for VA health care travel pay, and
- You must first talk with your VA health care provider
You can request non-emergency special mode transportation through VetRide or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.
How to request rides online
You can use VetRide to request rides for your appointments. You’ll need to sign in using your ID.me or Login.gov account.
If you don’t have one of these accounts, you can create one now.
Learn about creating an ID.me or Login.gov account
After you sign in, you can use the VetRide website to request rides for your appointments. Or you can download the VetRide Passenger mobile app to request rides on your phone.
Here’s how to request a ride:
- Go to the website or app
- Enter your zip code
- Follow the prompts to request your ride
How to request rides by phone
You can call your local VA health facility’s transportation representative to request a ride.
Find the phone number for your local transportation representative
Requesting rides through volunteer services
Many VA health facilities also offer free rides to and from your VA health appointments through the Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN). We work with Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) to offer these services.
Check our list of VA-recognized VSOs
Because volunteers run these services, they may not be available in your area. Check with your local VA health facility first.
Here’s what to know before you request a ride:
- You’ll need to be able to get in and out of the vehicle without the driver's help
- If you need someone else to ride with you (like a caregiver), you may need authorization from your VA health care team
Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization also provides free rides to VA health appointments in certain areas.
Check if transportation is available in your area on the DAV website
Requesting rides in highly rural areas
If you’re a Veteran living in a highly rural area, you may be able to get free rides to and from your VA health appointments through the Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) program.
Other transportation options
You may also be able to get free rides by bus, shuttle, or wheelchair-accessible vans through services in your community. Check with the transportation representative at your local VA health facility to learn about the available options.
Find the contact information for your local transportation representative
Here’s a list of other organizations and agencies that may have free rides in your community:
- The United Way offers free transportation through their 2-1-1 program.
Learn about the 2-1-1 program on the United Way website
- The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has transportation agencies in every state. They may offer rides or services to help you get to your VA health appointments.
Find a list of state transportation websites on the DOT website
- The National Aging and Disability Transportation Center (NADTC) helps seniors, people with disabilities, and their caregivers with transportation needs.
Learn more about transportation options on the NADTC website