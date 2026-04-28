How to request rides to VA health appointments

Requesting rides through the Veteran Transportation Service

The Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) provides free rides to and from your VA health appointments. You can request rides through our online ride request service (called “VetRide”) or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.

Here’s what to know before you request a ride:

You must be a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and

Your appointment must be at a VA health facility or VA-authorized community care provider, and

The deadline to request a ride depends on your facility

If you need non-emergency special mode transportation

You may be able to request an ambulance or specially equipped vehicle to get to your VA health appointment. We call this special mode transportation.

Here’s what to know before you request a ride:

You must be eligible for VA health care travel pay, and

You must first talk with your VA health care provider

You can request non-emergency special mode transportation through VetRide or by calling the transportation representative at your VA health facility.