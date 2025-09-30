How to resolve a dispute with your builder
You should be satisfied with your new home. If there’s something wrong with the construction of your home, contact the builder directly. You can also use the resources on this page to help you resolve the problem.
Note: The VA loan program guarantees your loan, not your home’s condition. VA appraisers are not home inspectors.
Contacting your builder to ask them to fix a defect or other problem
Review your construction contract and warranty to understand your rights and the builder’s responsibilities. Most builders’ warranties cover defects for at least 12 months. Report construction defects right away.
Write a summary of the problem
Describe the problem clearly, including all important details. You can use this summary when you contact your builder.
Keep any records relating to the problem
- Keep all communications, including dates, times, and who you communicated with
- Save photos that show what the problem is
Keep any inspector or third-party reports
Contact the builder or manufacturer
Contact the builder, warranty company, or manufacturer directly. Give them a reasonable amount of time to fix the problem.
Escalate if needed
- Contact a higher-level manager if the builder doesn’t resolve the problem
- Contact one of the non-VA organizations listed here for help if needed
Non-VA organizations that can help
These organizations may be able to help you:
- A state or local Home Builders Association can review complaints about construction but can’t force a resolution
- A state or local consumer protection office can offer guidance for complaints about businesses
- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) mediates disputes and notifies you when the company responds
Learn how the BBB handles disputes on the BBB website
- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) collects reports of fraud, deception, or unfair business practices
Learn how to submit a report on the FTC website
Your legal options
Here are your options if you need legal help:
- Get advice from a lawyer with experience in construction law who can help you understand your contract and options
- Take your issue to small claims court for smaller disputes
- Contact VA’s Office of General Counsel to get information about legal help for Veterans
Learn about legal services for Veterans
- Find a VA-supported legal clinic (these are free at some VA facilities)
Check the list of free legal clinics (PDF)