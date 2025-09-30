How to resolve a dispute with your builder

Review your construction contract and warranty to understand your rights and the builder’s responsibilities. Most builders’ warranties cover defects for at least 12 months. Report construction defects right away.

Write a summary of the problem

Describe the problem clearly, including all important details. You can use this summary when you contact your builder.

Keep any records relating to the problem

Keep all communications, including dates, times, and who you communicated with

Save photos that show what the problem is

Keep any inspector or third-party reports

Contact the builder, warranty company, or manufacturer directly. Give them a reasonable amount of time to fix the problem.

Escalate if needed

Contact a higher-level manager if the builder doesn’t resolve the problem

Contact one of the non-VA organizations listed here for help if needed

Non-VA organizations that can help

These organizations may be able to help you:

A state or local Home Builders Association can review complaints about construction but can’t force a resolution

can offer guidance for complaints about businesses The Better Business Bureau (BBB) mediates disputes and notifies you when the company responds

Learn how the BBB handles disputes on the BBB website

Learn how to submit a report on the FTC website

Your legal options

Here are your options if you need legal help: