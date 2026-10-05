How to set up and manage autopay for your VGLI premiums

How do I set up autopay?

You can enroll in automatic payments through your Prudential VGLI online account if your premium payments are current. You’ll need to provide the checking or savings account you want to use for your payments.

Sign in to your VGLI online account on the Prudential website

Note: If you don’t have a VGLI online account, go to the Prudential website and select Register Now to create one.

How do I manage my autopay information?

You can manage your autopay information through your VGLI online account. These are some of the ways you can manage your account:

Update your bank account information (make sure to do it at least 3 business days before your next payment date)

Update your coverage amount or how often you pay (we’ll automatically adjust your next withdrawal to the correct amount and date)

Request that we stop sending VGLI billing statements by mail (instead you can check your payment history and manage your account details online)

Cancel your autopay

Make a manual payment to keep your coverage active if you have a payment due when you cancel

Reenroll in autopay again at any time after you cancel

How does autopay work?

If you enroll in autopay, we’ll withdraw your premium payment amount from your bank account on your due date. If your payment due date falls on a weekend or holiday, we’ll process your payment on the next business day.

We’ll send you an email 2 business days before we process your payment. The email will include the payment date and amount. Be sure to keep your email address current and make sure your email filters allow messages from us.

Why did my premium amount change?

Your premium amount may change for any of these reasons:

You’re a year older

Your coverage amount changed

You changed how often you pay your premium payment

We’ll send you a written notice 30 to 60 days before your premium amount changes. If you request a change to your coverage or how often you pay your premium, we’ll contact you to tell you your new premium amount.

What happens if my payment doesn’t go through?

If your payment doesn’t go through, we’ll take these steps to help you keep your coverage active:

We’ll cancel your autopay and notify you

We’ll keep your coverage active for 60 days

Contact us as soon as possible to make a payment and avoid any interruption in coverage.

How do I cancel autopay?

You can cancel your autopay at any time through your VGLI online account.

Sign in to your VGLI online account on the Prudential website

If you have a premium payment due when you cancel automatic payments, you’ll need to make the payment another way to keep your VGLI coverage active.

You can sign up for automatic payments again at any time after you cancel.

If you have questions or need help with your VGLI policy, you can call the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) at or email the Prudential Insurance Company at osgli.osgli@prudential.com.