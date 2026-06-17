How to set up direct deposit as a family member

If you’re the spouse, dependent, or survivor of a Veteran or service member, you must set up direct deposit for certain VA benefits. This includes benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), the Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP), and the Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program.

Learn how to set up direct deposit for your payments through the Financial Services Center’s Customer Engagement Portal. We’ll guide you step by step through each of the 3 parts of this process.