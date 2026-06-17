How to set up direct deposit as a family member
If you’re the spouse, dependent, or survivor of a Veteran or service member, you must set up direct deposit for certain VA benefits. This includes benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), the Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP), and the Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program.
Learn how to set up direct deposit for your payments through the Financial Services Center’s Customer Engagement Portal. We’ll guide you step by step through each of the 3 parts of this process.
Section 1 of 3: Prepare
Check if you have an ID.me or Login.gov account
You’ll need to have an ID.me or Login.gov account to set up your direct deposit. If you don’t have an ID.me or Login.gov account, you can create one now.Show details
Gather your information
You’ll need this information to set up direct deposit:
- Your bank name, routing number, and account number
- Your Social Security number or Tax Identification Number
- Your mailing address
Note: If you’re updating your direct deposit information, you’ll need your previous bank name, routing number, and account number.
Section 2 of 3: Log in to the Customer Engagement Portal
Go to the Customer Engagement Portal
You’ll first need to go to the Customer Engagement Portal. Then, select the Login option under Payment Account Setup and Updates.Show details
Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account
Next, we’ll take you to AccessVA. You’ll need to select Sign in with ID.me or Sign in with Login.gov.
After you sign in with ID.me or Login.gov, we’ll take you back to the Customer Engagement Portal.
Note: If you don’t have an ID.me or Login.gov account, go back to Section 1 on this page for instructions on how to create an account.
Agree to authorized use
Review the Authorized Use Only information. Select I Agree to continue.
Section 3 of 3: Complete the Vendor File Form
Select Vendor File Form
You’ll need to complete the Vendor file form (VA Form 10091) to set up direct deposit. On the Customer Engagement Portal home page, select Vendor File Form.
Note: The term “vendor” refers to you as an individual.Show details
Enter your Tax ID information
You’ll first need to enter and re-enter your Tax Identification Number or Social Security number.
Then, choose a Request Type. If this is your first time setting up direct deposit, select New.
After that, select No for Is the account that you are adding or updating registered with SAM.gov? Then, select Next.
Enter payee information
First, select Individual for Payee Type. And select No for the required questions about B-Notice and non-EEO settlements. Also select No for Are you submitting this form for a Veterans Benefit program?
After that, enter your first name and last name for Payee/Vendor Name. Your name should be the same one you use to file your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Then, select Next.
Note: The term “payee” refers to you, the individual getting payments from us.
Enter your bank address and bank information
You’ll need to enter current mailing address and bank information. Then, select Next.
Add Authorized Representative Contacts (optional)
You’re automatically set as your own authorized representative. And you have the option to add more. If you want to add more authorized representatives, select +Add Additional Contact. Otherwise, select Next.
Note: The term “authorized representative” refers to you and anyone you appoint as being able to make changes to your vendor file. This includes updating your bank and address information for direct deposits. But an authorized representative isn’t allowed to change your other VA records, like for travel pay and pension benefits.
Review and finish
In the final section, review the information you entered. If the information is correct, select the checkbox to certify or confirm. Then, select Finish.
After you submit your form, you’ll get a confirmation email from the Financial Services Center (FSC). This email will have your case ID number. This number starts with “VCOM” followed by a dash and a number. You can use your case ID number to check the status of your direct deposit enrollment.
To check the status of your direct deposit enrollment, sign in to the Customer Engagement Portal. Go to My Profile. Then, select Vendor File Form Cases. After that, enter your case ID number from the confirmation email we sent you.
If we approve your direct deposit enrollment, you’ll get another email from us. It can take us up to 2 weeks to complete the enrollment process.
If you have questions or need help setting up direct deposit, call the Financial Services Center Customer Support Help Desk at
and select 2. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. ET.