How to set up direct deposit for Foreign Medical Program claims

Check if you have an account with the Financial Services Center

If you’ve used the Financial Services Center’s Customer Engagement Portal for a VA claim in the past, you should already be set up for direct deposit.

If you don’t already have a Financial Services Center account, you’ll need to create one to get your reimbursements deposited into your bank account.

For help setting up your account, call the Financial Services Center Customer Support Help Desk at 877-353-9791.