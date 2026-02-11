How to set up direct deposit for Foreign Medical Program claims
The Foreign Medical Program uses a different system for direct deposit than other VA benefits use. You’ll need an account with the Financial Services Center. Learn how to set up direct deposit for your reimbursements through the Financial Services Center’s Customer Engagement Portal.
Check if you have an account with the Financial Services Center
If you’ve used the Financial Services Center’s Customer Engagement Portal for a VA claim in the past, you should already be set up for direct deposit.
If you don’t already have a Financial Services Center account, you’ll need to create one to get your reimbursements deposited into your bank account.
For help setting up your account, call the Financial Services Center Customer Support Help Desk at 877-353-9791.
Gather the information you’ll need to set up direct deposit, if needed
You’ll need this information:
- Bank name, routing number, and account number
- Social Security number or Tax Identification Number
- Mailing address
Log in to the Customer Engagement Portal
To create an account with the Financial Services Center, you’ll first need to select Login on the Customer Engagement Portal.
Go to the Customer Engagement Portal
Next, we’ll take you to AccessVA. You’ll need to use 1 of these options to sign in:
- Department of Defense Common Access Card (CAC)
- Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card
- ID.me account
Learn about how to create an ID.me account
Last, we’ll take you back to the Customer Engagement Portal.
Agree to authorized use
Review the Authorized Use Only information. Select I Agree to continue.
Complete the Vendor File Form
On the Customer Engagement Portal home page, select Vendor File Form.
Complete each of these sections:
- Tax ID Information
- Payee Information
- Address/Bank Information
- Add Authorized Representative Contacts (optional)
Note: The term “vendor” refers to you as an individual.
Review and finish
In the final section, review the information you entered. If your information is accurate, select Finish.
You’re now ready to file your Foreign Medical Program claim.
