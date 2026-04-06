How to set up direct deposit for VA health care copay refunds
In certain situations, we’ll refund copays related to your VA health care. We issue these refunds through direct deposit, also called electronic funds transfer (EFT). If a refund of your copay is due to you, we’ll deposit the funds directly into your bank account. Keep reading to find out how to set up direct deposit for VA health care copay refunds.
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Gather your information
You’ll need this information to sign up for direct deposit:
- Social Security number
- Address
- Bank name and address
- Bank routing number
- Bank account number
- Account type (checking or savings)
Find out how to open a bank account to use direct deposit
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Sign in to AccessVA with 1 of these options:
- ID.me account
- Login.gov account
- VA PIV
If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create an ID.me or Login.gov account now.
Go to the AccessVA Customer Engagement Portal
Learn about creating an ID.me or Login.gov account for VA.gov
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After you sign in, the Customer Engagement Portal home page will load. Select VA FSC Vendor File Form. Then fill out the form with your information.
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After you finish the form, we’ll send you a confirmation email. You can check the status of your submission on the Customer Engagement Portal website.
It can take up to 2 weeks to process your form. Then you’ll receive your VA health care copay refund through direct deposit.