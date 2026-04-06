How to set up direct deposit for VA health care copay refunds

You’ll need this information to sign up for direct deposit:

If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create an ID.me or Login.gov account now.

Sign in to AccessVA with 1 of these options:

After you sign in, the Customer Engagement Portal home page will load. Select VA FSC Vendor File Form . Then fill out the form with your information.

After you finish the form, we’ll send you a confirmation email. You can check the status of your submission on the Customer Engagement Portal website.

It can take up to 2 weeks to process your form. Then you’ll receive your VA health care copay refund through direct deposit.