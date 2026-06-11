How to start getting VA text messages again after you’ve opted out

Why you may not be getting VA text messages

Even if your VA.gov profile shows that you’ve selected Notify me by text, you may not get messages if you opted out in the past. If you texted STOP to a VA number before, you won’t get messages from that number again until you text START.

Changing the notification settings in your profile won’t restart text messages.

Steps you’ll need to take to opt back in

If you can’t find the text we sent you when you opted out by replying STOP, you can find the right number on this page.

Note: To opt back in, you’ll need to send us a text using the same phone number you used when you opted out. This is the mobile phone number listed in your VA.gov profile.

Follow these steps to opt back in:

Open your text messages on your phone or other device Either find the text where you opted out or find the right number on this page Text START to that number

After you finish these steps, you should start getting text messages again.

VA numbers for text messages

Text START to the right number for the type of text messages you want to start getting again.

Claims, decision reviews, and appeals

For messages about your claims, decision reviews, or appeals, including claim status updates, hearing updates, and requests for more information, text START to the phone number for the type of messages you want to start getting again:

Appeal status and hearing updates:

Benefit claim updates:

Health care

For messages about your VA health care, text START to the number for the type of messages you want to start getting again:

Appointment reminders, clinic updates, and community care messages: 53079

Surgery and certain health messages: 21413

Vaccine updates and emergency messages: 80728

Prescriptions and shipping updates: 53941

Payments and debts

To start getting messages again about your disability or pension payments, text START to 96702.

Stop getting text messages

To stop getting text messages for a service, text STOP to that service’s number.