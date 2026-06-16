How you can get TSA PreCheck for free as a Veteran with a disability
Through the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act, you may qualify to enroll in expedited airport security screening at no cost. Keep reading to learn if you’re eligible and how to get started with this Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck program.
Eligibility for free TSA PreCheck enrollment
The VETS Safe Travel Act allows certain Veterans with severe service-connected disabilities to enroll in TSA PreCheck for free.
To qualify, all of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You have a service-connected disability that resulted in the loss of a limb, the loss of the use of a limb, full paralysis, partial paralysis, or permanent blindness, and
- You require the use of a wheelchair, prosthetic limb, or other device to assist with mobility because of a service-connected disability
How to enroll in TSA PreCheck for free
If you qualify for free TSA PreCheck, you’ll need to download your TSA PreCheck Application Fee Waiver Letter on VA.gov.
Follow these steps to download your letter:
- Sign in to get your VA benefit letters and documents
- Go to the Benefit letters and documents section
- Select TSA PreCheck Application Fee Waiver Letter
- Select Download TSA PreCheck Application Fee Waiver (PDF)
Bring a copy of the application fee waiver letter with you to your appointment with an enrollment provider.
How to get help if you think you qualify for free TSA PreCheck
If you think you qualify for free TSA PreCheck and need help getting your application fee waiver letter, you can contact us online through Ask VA.
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