Skip to Content

Is my type 2 diabetes a presumptive condition?

If you have type 2 diabetes, we consider it a presumptive condition if you meet certain requirements.

One of these must be true:

If one of these is true, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition.

We consider a condition presumptive when it’s established by law or regulation. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.

Tags
All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

Need more help?

  • VA benefits hotline:
  • MyVA411 main information line:
  • Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

Last updated: