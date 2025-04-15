Is my type 2 diabetes a presumptive condition?

If you have type 2 diabetes, we consider it a presumptive condition if you meet certain requirements.

One of these must be true:

Within 1 year of separation from service, you received a disability rating of at least 10% for type 2 diabetes, or

You meet the service requirements for presumption of exposure to Agent Orange

If one of these is true, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition.

We consider a condition presumptive when it’s established by law or regulation. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.