Legal and financial planning services for Primary Family Caregivers

If you’re participating as a Primary Family Caregiver in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC), you have access to certain legal and financial planning services. Keep reading to learn what’s available to you and how to access these services.

Eligibility for services

You can get legal and financial planning services if you’re enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) as the Primary Family Caregiver to a Veteran.

Learn about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Services offered

Through our legal and financial planning services, you have access to professional experts, such as paralegals, licensed attorneys, and certified financial counselors. They can provide personalized solutions based on your specific needs.

We offer these legal services:

  • Simple wills
  • Advance directives
  • Financial and medical powers of attorney
  • Guardianship planning

Note: Court representation isn’t included in legal services.

We offer these financial planning services:

  • Household budgeting
  • Debt and credit management
  • Retirement planning and education
  • Insurance review and education
  • 90-day financial coaching
  • College-expense planning and student loan management review

How to contact us

You can contact the caregiver support team at your nearest VA facility to get more information about how to use these services.

Find your local caregiver support team

