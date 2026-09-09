Manage your SGLI or FSGLI policy online with SOES
If you have full-time Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) or Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI), you can use the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES) to manage your policy. Get answers to questions you may have about SOES.
What’s SOES?
SOES is our online system that lets you manage your SGLI and FSGLI coverage and review your insurance records.
Who can use SOES?
You can use SOES if you have full-time SGLI coverage and 1 of these is true:
- You’re an active-duty service member, or
- You’re a member of the Reserve or National Guard who drills at least 12 times a year with an assigned unit
What can I do in SOES?
You can use SOES to complete these tasks:
- Increase, lower, or cancel your SGLI and FSGLI coverage
- Add or update your beneficiaries
- Review, print, or email your certificate of coverage
- Track pending updates on your home screen
Can I use SOES if I have part-time SGLI?
No. You can use SOES only if you have full-time SGLI coverage.
If you’re a member of the Guard or Reserve, you must use paper forms if either of these is true:
- You aren’t assigned to a unit, or
- You drill fewer than 12 times per year
To change your part-time SGLI, fill out the SGLI Election and Certificate SGLV 8286 and submit it to your unit personnel office.
Get SGLV 8286 to download (PDF)
How do I sign in to SOES?
You can access SOES through the Defense Department milConnect portal.
Sign in to SOES through milConnect
You’ll need to have a milConnect account to access your information.
After you sign in, go to the Benefits menu and select Life Insurance SOES—SGLI Online Enrollment System to view or update your information.
Note: You must make your own changes in SOES. For security reasons, no one else can access your account. This includes family members or anyone with a power of attorney, even while you’re deployed.
More information about SOES and other programs
Find quick answers to questions about policy changes, claims, extensions, and transitions.
When will changes I make in SOES take effect?
If you update your information in SOES, changes take effect at different times depending on the type of update:
- If you change your beneficiaries, the changes take effect immediately.
- If you increase or restore your coverage, the changes take effect immediately if you don’t need medical underwriting. If you need medical underwriting, the change takes effect after the underwriting process is complete.
- If you reduce or cancel your coverage, the changes take effect on the first day of the month after you make your request. Until then, you’ll continue to see your previous coverage amount.
What if I don’t have access to a computer?
If you don’t have access to a computer, you can complete the SGLI Election and Certificate form (SGLV 8286) and submit it to your unit personnel office to record your coverage changes.
When you can get online, sign in to SOES to confirm your digital records match your paper form.
Can I use SOES to manage my spouse’s coverage?
If you have full-time SGLI and your spouse isn’t in the military, they automatically get coverage through FSGLI. You can use SOES to change their coverage amount. You’re also the automatic beneficiary for this policy.
Note: We don’t automatically cover military spouses married on or after January 2, 2013. You’ll need to sign up for this coverage in SOES.
Can my beneficiaries file a death claim in SOES?
No. Beneficiaries can’t file death claims in SOES. The process for filing a claim depends on your military status at the time of death and your specific policy.
Can I use SOES to apply for or manage my Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)?
No. You can only use SOES to manage SGLI while you’re in the service. When you leave the military, you can apply for VGLI online through a different system.
Will my SOES information transfer to VGLI?
No. Your SOES information won’t automatically transfer to VGLI. When you apply for VGLI, you’ll need to complete these steps:
- Choose your new coverage level, up to the amount of SGLI you had in the service
- Name your beneficiaries again because your SGLI choices only stay active for the first 60 days of your new coverage
Note: If we determine you can’t manage your financial affairs when you leave the military, we’ll automatically transfer your beneficiary information.
Can I use SOES to apply for the SGLI Disability Extension?
No. You can only apply for this extension using a paper form. If you qualify, this benefit provides free coverage for up to 2 years.
To apply, fill out the SGLI Disability Extension Application SGLV 8715 and mail it to the address listed on the form.
Who can I contact if I need help?
If you need technical help with milConnect or Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) records, call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Support Office at
If you have questions about SGLI or FSGLI coverage, call the Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) at