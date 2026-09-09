Manage your SGLI or FSGLI policy online with SOES

What’s SOES?

SOES is our online system that lets you manage your SGLI and FSGLI coverage and review your insurance records.

Who can use SOES?

You can use SOES if you have full-time SGLI coverage and 1 of these is true:

You’re an active-duty service member, or

You’re a member of the Reserve or National Guard who drills at least 12 times a year with an assigned unit

What can I do in SOES?

You can use SOES to complete these tasks:

Increase, lower, or cancel your SGLI and FSGLI coverage

Add or update your beneficiaries

Review, print, or email your certificate of coverage

Track pending updates on your home screen

Can I use SOES if I have part-time SGLI?

No. You can use SOES only if you have full-time SGLI coverage.

If you’re a member of the Guard or Reserve, you must use paper forms if either of these is true:

You aren’t assigned to a unit, or

You drill fewer than 12 times per year

To change your part-time SGLI, fill out the SGLI Election and Certificate SGLV 8286 and submit it to your unit personnel office.

Get SGLV 8286 to download (PDF)

How do I sign in to SOES?

You can access SOES through the Defense Department milConnect portal.

Sign in to SOES through milConnect

You’ll need to have a milConnect account to access your information.

After you sign in, go to the Benefits menu and select Life Insurance SOES—SGLI Online Enrollment System to view or update your information.

Note: You must make your own changes in SOES. For security reasons, no one else can access your account. This includes family members or anyone with a power of attorney, even while you’re deployed.

More information about SOES and other programs

Find quick answers to questions about policy changes, claims, extensions, and transitions.