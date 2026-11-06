Manage your signed-in devices on VA.gov
Your VA.gov profile shows where and when you’ve signed in to VA.gov, including the browser and account you used. Learn how to manage your signed-in devices in your VA.gov profile.
How do I manage my signed-in devices?
Follow these steps to manage your signed-in devices:
- Sign in to VA.gov with your CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account.
- Go to your profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Signed-in devices.
- Review the Your signed-in devices section for a list of all the devices you’re currently signed in with.
You can review these details for each signed-in device:
- The device you used. This may be your computer, phone, or tablet. If you use the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, you’ll see VA Mobile App as the device name.
- Your sign-in location. This is based on your internet provider, phone network, or VPN if you’re using one. It won’t always match the exact city or town you’re in.
- When you signed in. This is the date and time that you signed in to VA.gov.
- How you signed in. This shows whether you accessed your account with CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov. Or if you used your passkey on a web browser or the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
How do I sign out on a specific device?
Follow these steps to sign out on a specific device:
- Sign in to VA.gov with your CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account.
- Go to your profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Signed-in devices.
- Find the device name you want to sign out.
- Select Sign out.
- Then select Yes, sign out.
Note: Each sign-in on the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app shows up as a unique signed-in device.
How do I sign out on all devices?
Follow these steps to sign out on all devices:
- Sign in to VA.gov with your CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account.
- Go to your profile.
- Select Account security. Then select Signed-in devices.
- Select Sign out on all devices.
- Then select Yes, sign out.
What if I don’t recognize a signed-in device?
If you don’t recognize a device that signed in, you should sign out on all devices. This helps make sure no one else is signed in to VA.gov with your information.
You can also update your sign-in account or passkey to help keep your VA.gov account secure.
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