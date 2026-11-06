Manage your signed-in devices on VA.gov

What if I don’t recognize a signed-in device?

If you don’t recognize a device that signed in, you should sign out on all devices. This helps make sure no one else is signed in to VA.gov with your information.

You can also update your sign-in account or passkey to help keep your VA.gov account secure.

Learn how to protect yourself from fraud

If you notice any unusual activity, call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.