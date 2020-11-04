My HealtheVet FAQs

This message appears when you:

Don't check one of the checkboxes (“VA Patient” or "service member") to identify yourself in the section of the registration page called Relationship to VA, and

Enter personal information (first and last name, Social Security number, or date of birth) that doesn’t match what's in your VA record

Try entering your information again exactly how it appears in your VA record. Be sure you're not using a nickname or alias. And before you enter your Social Security number and password, click the Show button so you can see what you're typing.

If you’re still getting a message that your information doesn't match, please create an ID.me account. Then, go to My HealtheVet and sign in with ID.me.

If you need help, contact My HealtheVet.