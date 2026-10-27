New improvements to your VA.gov experience
We’re always working to make it easier for you to explore, apply for, and manage your benefits and healthcare online. Keep reading to learn about some recent and upcoming changes we’re making based on feedback from Veterans like you.
We encourage you to use the Feedback button on each page to tell us how these changes are working for you. And we’ll keep using that feedback to keep improving VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Signing in
We’re making it easier to sign in to VA.gov and the mobile app. Here are changes we've made recently:
- A new CLEAR account option as a way to sign in alongside ID.me and Login.gov
Learn how to create a sign-in account
- A new passkey option you can use to sign in with your face, fingerprint, or device PIN instead of a password
Learn how to create and use passkeys
VA.gov homepage and search
Here are changes to expect soon on VA.gov:
- A redesigned VA.gov homepage that helps you get right to the information that matters most to you
- An upgraded search tool that makes it easier and faster to search for the information you need, without needing to know VA-specific terms or worry about spelling
My VA dashboard and signed-in experience
We’re making it easier for you to keep track of your VA benefit and healthcare updates and what you need to do. Here are changes to expect soon when you sign in:
- A new action required section to bring your time-sensitive notifications to the top, so you know what you need to do now each time you sign in
- A new updates section where you can track other claim status changes and tasks that don’t require action right away
- New quick access sections for each level of information to help you get right to what you need
- New landing pages for benefits, healthcare, payments, and forms to help you easily manage updates and tasks within each area
- A new submission history section where you can review and track the status of every form or document you upload through QuickSubmit and certain digital forms
- A new My VA navigation menu to help you move between all the sections
Form uploads
We’re making it easier for you to submit PDF forms and supporting documents. Here are changes to expect soon:
- QuickSubmit upload built right into VA.gov so you don’t have to sign in again on a different website
- A status tracking feature where you can track the submission status of each form or document with no need to call
- A quick link feature that lets you select a link from a VA text or email and get right to your upload status information without needing to sign in, while protecting your private information