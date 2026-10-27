New improvements to your VA.gov experience

Signing in

We’re making it easier to sign in to VA.gov and the mobile app. Here are changes we've made recently:

A new CLEAR account option as a way to sign in alongside ID.me and Login.gov

Learn how to create a sign-in account

as a way to sign in alongside and Learn how to create a sign-in account A new passkey option you can use to sign in with your face, fingerprint, or device PIN instead of a password

Learn how to create and use passkeys

VA.gov homepage and search

Here are changes to expect soon on VA.gov:

A redesigned VA.gov homepage that helps you get right to the information that matters most to you

that helps you get right to the information that matters most to you An upgraded search tool that makes it easier and faster to search for the information you need, without needing to know VA-specific terms or worry about spelling

My VA dashboard and signed-in experience

We’re making it easier for you to keep track of your VA benefit and healthcare updates and what you need to do. Here are changes to expect soon when you sign in:

A new action required section to bring your time-sensitive notifications to the top, so you know what you need to do now each time you sign in

to bring your time-sensitive notifications to the top, so you know what you need to do now each time you sign in A new updates section where you can track other claim status changes and tasks that don’t require action right away

where you can track other claim status changes and tasks that don’t require action right away New quick access sections for each level of information to help you get right to what you need

for each level of information to help you get right to what you need New landing pages for benefits, healthcare, payments, and forms to help you easily manage updates and tasks within each area

to help you easily manage updates and tasks within each area A new submission history section where you can review and track the status of every form or document you upload through QuickSubmit and certain digital forms

where you can review and track the status of every form or document you upload through QuickSubmit and certain digital forms A new My VA navigation menu to help you move between all the sections

Form uploads

We’re making it easier for you to submit PDF forms and supporting documents. Here are changes to expect soon: