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Non-VA career and employment resources for Veterans

Explore public and private organizations that help you prepare for and find employment. You can connect with companies that hire Veterans and partners that provide career development support. You can also learn about events like job fairs and workshops.

Hiring partners

Hiring partners actively recruit and hire Veterans across a range of industries. Many offer Veteran-focused hiring programs and resources to help you transition to a civilian career.

Organizations like these hire Veterans:

Career development partners

Career development partners provide guidance, training, and skill-building opportunities that help you prepare for employment.

Organizations like these offer career development programs and support for Veterans:

Employment and career events

Employment and career events give you the opportunity to connect directly with employers and career development organizations. These events include job fairs, workshops, and VA-hosted sessions.

Explore upcoming events:

VA career events lists recruiting events where Veterans can meet VA recruiters, explore VA job opportunities, and learn about career options.

Learn more about VA career events

Related information

  • Find out if you’re eligible for educational and career counseling as a Veteran or service member.

  • Explore VR&E support-and-services tracks for help learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

VA benefits

  • Careers and employment

    Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.

Browse by topic

VA benefits hotline:

VA.gov technical support:

MyVA411 main information line:

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

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