Non-VA career and employment resources for Veterans
Explore public and private organizations that help you prepare for and find employment. You can connect with companies that hire Veterans and partners that provide career development support. You can also learn about events like job fairs and workshops.
Hiring partners
Hiring partners actively recruit and hire Veterans across a range of industries. Many offer Veteran-focused hiring programs and resources to help you transition to a civilian career.
Organizations like these hire Veterans:
Accenture recruits Veterans through military community career programs.
Explore Accenture career opportunities on the Accenture website
Amazon hires Veterans and offers military career programs.
Explore Amazon career opportunities on the Amazon Jobs website
Comcast recruits Veterans and supports their transition to civilian roles.
Explore Comcast career opportunities on the Comcast website
Career development partners
Career development partners provide guidance, training, and skill-building opportunities that help you prepare for employment.
Organizations like these offer career development programs and support for Veterans:
- Children of the Fallen Patriots, a nonprofit organization, provides college and trade-school scholarships, educational assistance, and career support to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
Learn about career support on the Children of the Fallen Patriots website
- Hiring Our Heroes connects the military community, service members, Veterans, and military spouses with American businesses to create economic opportunities.
Learn about career services on the Hiring Our Heroes website
- IBM SkillsBuild offers over 1,000 free online courses in topics such as data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.
Learn about free online courses on the IBM SkillsBuild page
- Pocket Prep, a study platform that offers exam preparation tools for over 135 professional and academic exams.
Learn about exam preparation resources on the Pocket Prep website
- Warrior-Scholar Project, a nonprofit organization, helps Veterans and service members transition from military service to higher education.
Learn about higher education programs on the Warrior-Scholar Project website
Employment and career events
Employment and career events give you the opportunity to connect directly with employers and career development organizations. These events include job fairs, workshops, and VA-hosted sessions.
Explore upcoming events:
VA career events lists recruiting events where Veterans can meet VA recruiters, explore VA job opportunities, and learn about career options.