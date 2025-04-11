Options to request help with VA debt
Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.
Disability compensation, pension, and GI Bill benefits
Your options will depend on whether you’re a Veteran or family member, whether you’ve requested help for the debt recently, and what type of help you need.
Veterans
Read our guidance for how to request help for your specific need.
Request a repayment plan of less than 5 years
If you can pay back a debt in less than 5 years, you don’t need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655). You can request a plan online, by phone, or by mail:
- Online: Contact us through Ask VA
Phone: Call us at
(or 1- from overseas) (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
- Mail:
VA Regional Processing Office 307
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616
Request a repayment plan of 5 or more years or debt relief (a waiver or compromise offer)
Submit a request for help now with a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655).
The fastest way to submit your request is online.
Start your request for debt help online
You can also submit a PDF version of VA Form 5655.
Mail your completed form and statement to this address:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111
Appeal the VA decision that resulted in this overpayment
You can submit a Supplemental Claim or request a Higher Level Review or a Board Appeal.
Appeal a decision on a waiver request
First, you can ask our Committee of Waivers and Compromises to reconsider your waiver. To do this, you’ll need to tell us why you think we should reconsider. You can submit your request online or by mail:
- Online: Contact us through Ask VA
- Mail:
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111-0930
If you disagree with our decision, you can request a Board Appeal. When you choose this option, you appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.
Learn how to request a Board Appeal
Note: You have 1 year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a contested claim.
Spouses and dependents
Read our guidance for how to request help for your specific need.
Request a payment plan or debt relief
Submit a PDF version of the Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655).
Mail your completed form and statement to this address:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111
Appeal a benefit or waiver decision
To appeal a benefit decision that caused an overpayment, submit a Supplemental Claim, request a Higher Level Review, or a Board Appeal.
Learn more about choosing a decision review option
To appeal a decision on a waiver request, you can ask our Committee of Waivers and Compromises to reconsider your waiver. To do this, you’ll need to tell us why you think we should reconsider. You can submit your request online or by mail:
- Online: Contact us through Ask VA
- Mail:
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111-0930
If you disagree with our decision, you can request a Board Appeal. When you choose this option, you appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.
Learn how to request a Board Appeal
Note: You have 1 year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a contested claim.
Health care copays
If you want to request debt relief (a waiver or compromise offer)
Submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) online to request help with your debt.
Start your request for debt help online
If you disagree with a copay debt
You have the right to dispute all or part of your VA copay charges.
Learn how to dispute your VA copay charges
If you can’t pay future copays
If your income has decreased, you can request a copay extension for VA hardship.
Learn how to request a VA hardship determination and copay exemption
Rogers STEM Scholarship
For help with STEM Scholarship debt, contact us by email or mail.
- Email: STEM.VBAUF@va.gov
- Mail:
VA Regional Processing Office 307
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616
VET TEC program
For help with VET TEC program debt, contact us by email, phone, or mail.
- Email: VETTEC.VBAUF@va.gov
Phone: Call us at
(TTY: 711) and leave a detailed message. We’ll call you back as soon as possible.
- Mail:
VA Regional Processing Office 307
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616
Separation pay
Call us at
Attorney fees
Call us at