Options to request help with VA debt

Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.

Disability compensation, pension, and GI Bill benefits

Your options will depend on whether you’re a Veteran or family member, whether you’ve requested help for the debt recently, and what type of help you need. 

Veterans

Read our guidance for how to request help for your specific need.

Request a repayment plan of less than 5 years

If you can pay back a debt in less than 5 years, you don’t need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655). You can request a plan online, by phone, or by mail: 

  • Online: Contact us through Ask VA 
  • Phone: Call us at (or 1- from overseas) (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
  • Mail:

VA Regional Processing Office 307 
PO Box 4616 
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616  

Request a repayment plan of 5 or more years or debt relief (a waiver or compromise offer)

Submit a request for help now with a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655).

The fastest way to submit your request is online.

Start your request for debt help online

You can also submit a PDF version of VA Form 5655.

Get VA Form 5655 to download

Mail your completed form and statement to this address:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111

Appeal the VA decision that resulted in this overpayment

You can submit a Supplemental Claim or request a Higher Level Review or a Board Appeal.  

Learn more about choosing a decision review option

Appeal a decision on a waiver request

First, you can ask our Committee of Waivers and Compromises to reconsider your waiver. To do this, you’ll need to tell us why you think we should reconsider. You can submit your request online or by mail:

Debt Management Center 
PO Box 11930 
St. Paul, MN 55111-0930   

If you disagree with our decision, you can request a Board Appeal. When you choose this option, you appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case. 

Learn how to request a Board Appeal 

Note: You have 1 year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a contested claim.

Learn more about contested claims

Spouses and dependents

Read our guidance for how to request help for your specific need.

Request a payment plan or debt relief

Submit a PDF version of the Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655).

Get VA Form 5655 to download

Mail your completed form and statement to this address:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111

Appeal a benefit or waiver decision

To appeal a benefit decision that caused an overpayment, submit a Supplemental Claim, request a Higher Level Review, or a Board Appeal.  

Learn more about choosing a decision review option

To appeal a decision on a waiver request, you can ask our Committee of Waivers and Compromises to reconsider your waiver. To do this, you’ll need to tell us why you think we should reconsider. You can submit your request online or by mail:

Debt Management Center 
PO Box 11930 
St. Paul, MN 55111-0930   

If you disagree with our decision, you can request a Board Appeal. When you choose this option, you appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case. 

Learn how to request a Board Appeal 

Note: You have 1 year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a contested claim.

Learn more about contested claims

Health care copays

If you want to request debt relief (a waiver or compromise offer)

Submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) online to request help with your debt.

Start your request for debt help online 

If you disagree with a copay debt

You have the right to dispute all or part of your VA copay charges.
Learn how to dispute your VA copay charges 

If you can’t pay future copays

If your income has decreased, you can request a copay extension for VA hardship.

Learn how to request a VA hardship determination and copay exemption

Rogers STEM Scholarship

For help with STEM Scholarship debt, contact us by email or mail.

VA Regional Processing Office 307
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616

VET TEC program

For help with VET TEC program debt, contact us by email, phone, or mail.

  • Email: VETTEC.VBAUF@va.gov
  • Phone: Call us at (TTY: 711) and leave a detailed message. We’ll call you back as soon as possible.
  • Mail:

VA Regional Processing Office 307
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616

Separation pay

Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Attorney fees

Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. 

