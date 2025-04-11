Options to request help with VA debt

First, you can ask our Committee of Waivers and Compromises to reconsider your waiver. To do this, you’ll need to tell us why you think we should reconsider. You can submit your request online or by mail:

Debt Management Center

PO Box 11930

St. Paul, MN 55111-0930

If you disagree with our decision, you can request a Board Appeal. When you choose this option, you appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.

Learn how to request a Board Appeal

Note: You have 1 year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a contested claim.

Learn more about contested claims