Services and support for caregivers

Building Better Caregivers workshop

Building Better Caregivers is a 6-week online workshop for caregivers. You’ll get useful tips, support, and resources to help navigate the challenges of caregiving. The workshop also teaches you how to reduce stress and anxiety, manage difficult behaviors and emotions, and improve your physical and mental health. We partner with the company that runs this program to bring it to caregivers of Veterans.

Get more information on the Building Better Caregivers website

Caregiver health and well-being coaching

You can partner with a caregiver support team member who is a trained caregiver health and well-being coach to create a plan for your own physical, emotional, and mental health needs. Caregiver health and well-being coaching is available at all facilities. Connect with your local caregiver support team to learn more.

Caregiver self-care and resilience training

You can join in-person or virtual group trainings that focus on supporting your needs as a caregiver. Trained facilitators help you manage stress or cope with emotions in creative and relaxing ways. Check with your local facility to find out which classes your VA medical center may offer.

Caregivers FIRST program

Caregivers Finding Important Resources, Support, and Training (FIRST) is a 4-session group training program to help you learn new coping skills and strategies for caregiving. You’ll use workbooks and other materials throughout the program. You can take the classes in-person or online. Connect with your local caregiver support team to learn more.

Peer support mentoring program

The peer support mentoring program gives you networking and mentorship opportunities. You can receive guidance and share skills and experiences with other caregivers.

If you want to be a mentor to other caregivers in the program, you’ll need to complete an orientation and training program first. Connect with your local caregiver support team to learn more.

REACH VA

REACH (Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers’ Health) is an education program that connects you with a certified program coach. They can help you with your current caregiving situations to make a positive difference for you and the Veteran.

You may meet with your program coach by phone or through video conferencing. These sessions can be one-on-one or in a group. They can provide support and tools to address common experiences of caregiving like these:

Stress and mood management

Skills development in taking care of a Veteran

Care planning

REACH VA also offers support specifically designed for caregivers of Veterans experiencing these conditions:

Dementia

Spinal cord injury

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Connect with your local caregiver support team to learn more.

VA S.A.V.E.

VA Signs, Ask, Validate, Encourage, and Expedite (S.A.V.E.) is a suicide prevention training program for caregivers. The course can help you identify someone at risk for suicide and know what to do if they show signs of harming themselves.

You can complete the training in either a 2-hour in-person class or 30-minute online class. Ask your local caregiver support team how to register.