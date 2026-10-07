Support for common sign-in account issues
Get support for common issues with ID.me, Login.gov, and CLEAR accounts.
General issues
For ID.me: You can verify your identity on a video call. You’ll need a computer with a webcam and internet connection. And you’ll need to upload photos of your ID from the computer. Or you can book an appointment to verify your identity in person at a participating location of The UPS Store.
Learn about verifying on a video call on the ID.me website
Learn about in-person verification appointments on the ID.me website
For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, you may be able to verify your address by mail.
Learn about verifying in person on the Login.gov website
Learn about verifying by mail on the Login.gov website
Note: You’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA). You can choose an MFA method that doesn’t require a mobile phone, like a security key, landline, or backup codes.
Review MFA methods on the ID.me website
You’ll need a smartphone with a front-facing camera and updated software to create a CLEAR account.
CLEAR uses a passkey as their multifactor authentication (MFA) method, which also requires a smartphone.
Yes. You can likely get an ID.me account.
If you don’t have a passport and your license or state ID is expired within the past 12 months, you can still verify your identity with ID.me. You’ll need to verify on a video call or in person at a participating location of The UPS Store.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Your expired ID, and
- A temporary ID from the same state or territory with the same name, date of birth, and ID number as your expired ID, and
- 2 secondary ID documents (like a Social Security or Veterans Health ID card, utility bill, or DD214)
If your ID is more than 12 months expired, you’ll need to verify with ID.me on a video call or in person.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- A valid, unexpired Veterans Health ID card, and
- Your U.S. birth certificate or other accepted certification of birth, and
- A document with your full name and address (like a utility bill or bank statement)
Yes. You should be able to get an ID.me or CLEAR account.
If you have a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card, you can verify your identity with ID.me or CLEAR through the self-service online process.
If you don’t have a passport, you’ll need to verify your identity with ID.me on a video call or in person at a participating location of The UPS Store. You’ll start the process online and select the video call or in-person option.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- A valid, unexpired Veterans Health ID card, and
- Your U.S. birth certificate or other accepted certification of birth, and
- A document with your full name and address (like a utility bill or bank statement)
If you don’t have any documents that show your address, you can ask your local VA medical center to give you a signed Letter Attesting State Residency (LASR).
Review a list of accepted primary and secondary documents on the ID.me website
Learn what to include in a Letter Attesting State Residency on the ID.me website
Yes. If you used a My HealtheVet user ID and password, or a DS Logon username and password, in the past that’s connected to your information in our VA systems, you’ll have access to all the same information and tools with your new ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR account.
After you have your new identity-verified ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR account, simply use it to sign in to VA.gov, the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, or other VA.gov online services.
If we ask you to accept the new VA online services terms of use, read and accept the terms if you agree with them. And if we prompt you to answer any questions to connect your new account to your My HealtheVet information, follow the prompts as instructed. Then, you can continue to manage your VA benefits and care online.
If you get an error when you try to go back to VA.gov after creating your account or verifying your identity, don’t worry. This often happens because your session timed out while you were completing the process.
Simply close the browser tab that you’re in now. Then open a new tab and sign in to VA.gov with your new account.
If this doesn’t work, contact us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. Be sure to tell the representative the specific error code on the screen.
You’ll need to update your MFA method.
- For ID.me: Learn how to update your MFA method on the ID.me website
- For Login.gov: Learn how to update your MFA method on the Login.gov website
For CLEAR accounts, you can sign in with a new phone number and your existing email address. You’ll use a one-time code sent to your email address to confirm your account.
First, be sure you don’t have on the live photos setting.
- Go to Settings
- Go to Camera
- Go to Preserve settings
- Make sure the toggle next to Live photos is in the off position
Some Veterans with iPhones have issues uploading their photos because their iPhone saves photos as high efficiency image container (HEIC) images that ID.me or Login.gov may not accept. Follow these steps to fix the issue:
- Go to Settings
- Go to Camera
- Go to Formats
- Select Most compatible
This will automatically set your camera to take photos as JPEGs instead of HEIC photos.
If you’re still having trouble uploading your documents, here’s where to go for more tips:
Get document upload troubleshooting tips on the ID.me website
Get tips for how to take photos of your ID documents on the Login.gov website
ID.me issues
If ID.me says you already have an account linked to the email address you entered, you can try to reset your password.
Learn how to reset your ID.me password on the ID.me website
If ID.me says they found another account that matches your identity and that’s linked to another email, you can either try to use that email or merge accounts so you can sign in with your new email. You can have only one ID.me account.
Learn what to do if you have a duplicate ID.me account on the ID.me website
If you lost access to the email for your original ID.me account, you might still be able to sign in if you remember your password.
Learn how to sign in if you can’t access your email on the ID.me website
If you changed your phone number or got a new device since you created your original ID.me account, you’ll need to reset your multifactor authentication (MFA) method.
Here’s what to do:
- Start by clearing your internet browser’s cache and cookies. You can search online to find instructions for how to clear the cache and cookies on your specific browser.
- If this doesn’t work, try a different browser.
- If it still doesn’t work, check your browser settings. Turn off any browser tools, extensions, or automation software. Uninstall any apps or extensions you don’t need. And try using your browser’s “incognito” mode. If you’re on a VPN network, turn off your VPN.
- If it still doesn’t work, submit a support ticket to ID.me.
First, check your cell signal or Wi-Fi connection to make sure it’s strong enough to receive messages.
If you have a strong enough signal and you still don’t get the code within 10 minutes, you can try to change how ID.me sends you the code.
Sign in to VA.gov with your ID.me account. Select Text message or phone call for your MFA method. Then select Call me to try to get the code by phone call instead.
If you still don’t get the code, you can try to reset your MFA method or submit a support ticket with ID.me for more help.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
You likely can.
- If you have a valid, unexpired driver’s license or state-issued ID, enter the address that’s on your ID when prompted. You can later sign in to the ID.me website to update your address in your profile.
- If you don’t have a phone number that’s on a plan in your name, you’ll need to verify your identity in a video call or in person at a participating location of The UPS Store. You’ll need more ID documents, like a Social Security card, birth certificate, or DD214.
- If you need to use your valid, unexpired Veterans Health ID Card as your ID, you may be able to verify in a video call or in person. You’ll need your U.S. birth certificate or other accepted certification of birth. And you can ask your local VA medical center for a signed Letter Attesting State Residency (LASR) on the center’s official letterhead. This letter proves your address if you don’t currently have a permanent address.
Learn what to include in a Letter Attesting State Residency on the ID.me website
This error likely means that you set up MFA with the ID.me authenticator app but then got a new mobile phone. You’ll need to reset your MFA method.
Learn how to reset your MFA method on the ID.me website
If this doesn’t work, submit a support ticket with ID.me. In your ticket, include the error code and message you got. ID.me may need to manually remove your old MFA method so you can start over and add a new MFA method.
This problem may show error code A0100.
If you get this message, it means you likely had the ID.me authenticator app at one time but deleted it. To fix the problem, you need to set up a code generator multifactor authentication (MFA) again.
This error may show as error code 1015.
This error happens when ID.me detects unusual activity and temporarily blocks your account.
Here’s what to do:
- Start by clearing your internet browser’s cache and cookies. You can search online to find instructions for how to clear the cache and cookies on your specific browser.
- If this doesn’t work, try a different browser.
- If it still doesn’t work, check your browser settings. Turn off any browser tools, extensions, or automation software. Uninstall any apps or extensions you don’t need. And try using your browser’s “incognito” mode. If you’re on a VPN network, turn off your VPN.
- If it still doesn’t work, submit a support ticket to ID.me.
Here’s what to do:
- Select retry.
- On the Is your information displayed correctly? screen, check your information carefully. If anything is incorrect, select Edit and correct it. If everything is correct, but you have a previous address, try entering that address here.
- If prompted, choose the self-service verification method. Then try to verify your identity again.
- If this doesn’t work, start over and choose either the video call or in-person verification option.
You have 2 options:
- You can save your uploaded documents and try again later. To do this, select Save and exit on the video call wait time screen. ID.me will then send a link to your email. Whenever you’re ready, select the link to return to the video call queue. Your wait time will start over. But you won’t have to upload your documents again.
- Or, you can schedule an appointment for a video call at a later date and time. To do this, select Schedule an appointment on the video call wait time screen. Then select the best available time that works for you. ID.me will send you an email with the date, time, and a link to join the appointment. You can schedule an appointment up to a week in advance. And you can always change your appointment time later if you need to.
Learn more about scheduling a video call appointment on the ID.me website
Yes. ID.me offers in-person verification at participating locations of The UPS Store.
Here’s what to do:
- Create your ID.me account for VA
- Sign back in to VA.gov with your ID.me account to start the verification process online
- On the screen that asks you to choose how you want to verify, choose the option to verify in person at a participating location of The UPS Store
- Follow the process to book an appointment
- Bring the QR code ID.me gives you plus 2 to 3 ID documents to your appointment at The UPS Store to complete the process
Get step-by-step instructions for how to create your ID.me account
Learn how to book an in-person verification appointment on the ID.me website
Login.gov issues
Yes.
If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, select Get a code via mail instead on the screen that asks for your phone number.
You’ll have to wait to receive a letter in the mail with the code. Then you can follow the instructions to enter the code and complete the process.
You have 2 choices.
If you’re open to getting an ID.me account, you can try to get one now. Even if you have trouble, you can likely verify on a video call with a trusted ID.me agent or in person at a UPS store.
Learn how to create an ID.me account for VA
If you want to continue with Login.gov, you’ll need to shift to the verify by mail process. Here’s what to do:
- Close the tab you’re in.
- Sign back in to VA.gov with your Login.gov account.
- Follow the steps to verify with Login.gov online.
- When you get to the Verify your phone number screen, find the link that says Verify by mail instead. Select that option.
- On the Request a letter screen, enter your Login.gov password.
- On the next screen, review the address where Login.gov will send the letter. Select Continue.
- Wait 5 to 10 days for the letter to come by USPS first-class mail.
- Follow the letter’s instructions and use the verification code to complete the process. The code expires 30 days from when you requested the letter.
At the step in the process when you verify the information Login.gov has on file for you, check the address on the screen. If the ID document you uploaded has an address listed on it, make sure the address on the screen matches the address on your ID. You can edit your address if you need to. This may resolve the issue.
If you still can’t verify your identity for your Login.gov account, you have 2 options.
- You can contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket.
Contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket on the Login.gov website
- Or you can try to create an identity-verified ID.me account instead. You can try to verify your identity online yourself. If you have any trouble, you can use the video call or in-person options.
Learn how to create an ID.me account for VA
If you have a valid, unexpired driver’s license, other state ID, or U.S. passport book, you may be able to get a Login.gov account.
If your ID has an address listed on it, enter that address when prompted for your address. You can later sign in to the Login.gov website to update your address in your profile.
If you don’t have a phone on a plan that’s in your name, or if Login.gov can’t verify your phone number, you won’t be able to get an account. We recommend you try to get an ID.me account instead.
CLEAR account issues
You’ll need a smartphone with a working front-facing camera and updated software to create a CLEAR account.
Learn about device and hardware requirements on the CLEAR website
Make sure your government ID is not expired, and the image is clear.
Get tips for how to take a photo of your government ID on the CLEAR website
A failed selfie can happen in these situations:
- Your face is not centered or too far from the camera
- The image is too dark, backlit, or blurry
- You’re wearing glasses or a hat
- Your hair is covering your face
- The selfie background is busy or too bright
- The camera lens is dirty or smudged
Try closing the browser tab and clearing the browser cache. Then, try again. For the best experience, we recommend using Chrome, Safari, or Edge browsers.
You must give CLEAR access to the camera on your mobile device to complete your selfie.
Here’s how to give camera access:
- Select Allow to grant camera access in your browser
- Make sure your camera permissions are on and you didn’t accidentally deny access
- Try restarting the session or your phone
- Make sure you’re using a supported browser, such as Chrome, Safari, or Edge
Learn how to troubleshoot camera access on the CLEAR website
You must give CLEAR access to the camera on your mobile device to complete your selfie.
To give access, follow these steps:
- Select Allow to grant camera access in your browser
- Make sure your camera permissions are on and you didn’t accidentally deny access
- Try restarting the session or your phone
- Make sure you’re using a supported browser, such as Chrome, Safari, or Edge
Learn how to troubleshoot camera access on the CLEAR website
Your CLEAR verification may fail for 1 or more of these reasons:
- You entered a landline or VoIP phone number
- You entered a work phone or email instead of a personal phone or email
- You don’t own the mobile device you are using to verify your identity
- You’re verifying your identity with CLEAR from an unsupported region
- Your selfie or document image is obscured, unclear, or poorly lit
- Your government ID is expired, unreadable, or not accepted for verification with CLEAR
- You exceeded the number of verification attempts
- Your information didn’t match trusted sources
Learn how to troubleshoot identity verification on the CLEAR website
This means that you have an existing CLEAR account. But your account is associated with a different phone number or email address. Here’s why this can happen:
- You used a different phone number or email address when you previously enrolled in or verified with CLEAR, or
- You recently changed your phone number, and it’s still linked to an older CLEAR account
Here’s how to fix this issue:
- Make sure you entered the same phone number and email address you originally used with CLEAR
- Reach out to CLEAR Member Care by calling
to update your phone number or email address, or to request an account reset
Learn how to troubleshoot this error or get more support on the CLEAR website
How to get more support
ID.me offers a help center with more support for common issues. You can try finding the solution to your issue there.
If you’re still having trouble, you can submit a support ticket online. An ID.me representative will then contact you for more information and to help resolve your issue. ID.me recommends that you sign in to submit your ticket for better tracking. But you can submit a ticket without signing in if you need to.
Login.gov offers a help center with more support for common issues. You can try finding the solution to your issue there.
Get help on the Login.gov website
If you’re still having trouble, you can submit a support ticket online. A Login.gov representative will then contact you for more information and to help resolve your issue.
Contact Login.gov or submit a support ticket on the Login.gov website
CLEAR offers support with online Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). You can try finding the solution to your issue there.
If you’re still having trouble, you can contact their member services team or use their chat support.
You can get support in any of these ways:
- Online through Ask VA: When you submit a question through this form, you should receive a reply within 7 business days. On the form, select Start message without signing in. Choose the category, topic, and subtopic related to signing in. For “Who is your question about?” select It’s a general question. In the question field, tell us if you’re using ID.me or Login.gov. Include as many details about your issue as you can. Contact us online through Ask VA
- By phone. Call our VA.gov technical support line at 866-279-3677 (TTY: 711) and follow the prompts to get the help you need. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. When calling, support hours from our sign-in partners may vary.
- In person. Contact your local VA health facility to ask for in-person help. Ask if your facility has a Virtual Health Resource Center. If you need help managing your health care online, ask for the My HealtheVet coordinator. Find a VA location near you
What to bring if you go to a VA health facility event for support
Many VA health facilities are hosting events to help Veterans who need in-person support to create their account. If you go to a VA health facility for support, here’s what to bring:
- Your valid, unexpired driver’s license, other state ID, passport, or passport card
- Your Social Security number
- Your unique personal email address and U.S. phone number
- Your mobile phone or tablet with access to your personal email, text messages, and a camera
- Other ID documents (like a Social Security card, DD214, Veterans Health ID card, and a utility or auto insurance bill) in case you need them