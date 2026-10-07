Support for common sign-in account issues

For ID.me: You can verify your identity on a video call. You’ll need a computer with a webcam and internet connection. And you’ll need to upload photos of your ID from the computer. Or you can book an appointment to verify your identity in person at a participating location of The UPS Store.

Learn about verifying on a video call on the ID.me website

Learn about in-person verification appointments on the ID.me website

For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, you may be able to verify your address by mail.

Learn about verifying in person on the Login.gov website

Learn about verifying by mail on the Login.gov website

Note: You’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA). You can choose an MFA method that doesn’t require a mobile phone, like a security key, landline, or backup codes.

Review MFA methods on the ID.me website

Review MFA methods on the Login.gov website