Survivor Benefit Plan
The Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), offered through the Defense Department (DOD), provides financial support to eligible military spouses and children after a service member or retiree dies. If you’re preparing for military retirement or already participate in SBP, learn more about this plan and the options for paying your monthly premium.
New mailing address for SBP premium payments
If you pay your Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) premium by paper check or through your bank’s online bill pay service, you’ll need to use a new mailing address starting on October 7, 2026. Use the new mailing address listed on this page.
Note: If you pay your SBP premium through Pay.gov, automatic deduction from VA disability compensation, or deduction from Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC), this change doesn’t affect you.
How do I participate in SBP?
If you’re a service member preparing for military retirement, you’ll choose whether to participate in SBP and who you want to cover (your beneficiaries) as part of the retirement process.
If you participate in SBP, you’ll pay a monthly premium. When you die, SBP will send your eligible beneficiaries a monthly payment. The amount of the payment depends on the coverage you selected.
Note: SBP provides coverage to survivors at no cost when a service member dies on active duty or in the line of duty.
Learn more about SBP on the DFAS website
Learn more about SBP coverage and beneficiary options on the DFAS website
How do I pay my SBP premium?
There are several ways to pay. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) manages SBP and collects SBP premium payments. If you participate in SBP, you’ll need to pay a monthly premium for your coverage in 1 of the ways listed here.
Automatic deduction from your DOD retired pay
When you choose to participate in SBP as part of your retirement, DFAS will automatically deduct your SBP premium from your military retired pay (the monthly retirement payment you receive from the DOD).
Note: If your VA disability compensation offsets all your military retired pay (so you receive only disability compensation and no retired pay), DFAS can’t deduct your SBP premium from your military retired pay. You’ll need to pay your SBP premium a different way.
Deduction from Combat-Related Special Compensation
If you receive Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) and you don’t have enough retired pay to cover your SBP premium, DFAS will deduct your SBP premium from your CRSC.
Learn more about CRSC deduction on the DFAS website
Deduction from VA disability compensation
If you receive VA disability compensation, you can fill out a form to request that DFAS deduct your SBP premium from your VA payments.
Learn more about VA disability compensation deduction on the DFAS website
Pay online through Pay.gov
You can make one-time or recurring SBP premium payments online through Pay.gov using your bank account or debit card.
Note: You’ll find your DOD ID on your monthly SBP premium billing statement. DFAS needs 4 business days to process your payment.
Find out how to pay your SBP premium online through Pay.gov
Send a paper check
Mail your check to this address:
Defense Finance and Accounting Service Cleveland
Dept #118022
PO Box 4183
Binghamton, NY 13902
You’ll need to include this information with your payment:
Write your DOD ID number on the memo line of your check. You can find your DOD ID on your monthly SBP billing statement.
Write “SBP Direct Remittance” or “SBP DR” on the memo line, if space allows.
Include your last name, especially if you’re paying from a joint or third-party bank account.
Use an online bill pay service through your bank
You can use your bank’s online bill pay service to pay your SBP premium. Your bank may print and mail a paper check to DFAS on your behalf.
Provide this DFAS mailing address for your bank’s bill payment service:
Defense Finance and Accounting Service Cleveland
Dept #118022
PO Box 4183
Binghamton, NY 13902
If your bank lets you add payment information, include this information:
Enter your DOD ID number in the account number field
Enter “SBP Direct Remittance” or “SBP DR” in the payment note
Include your last name, especially if you’re paying from a joint or third-party bank account
Will DFAS send me a monthly billing statement?
If you’re paying the premium yourself, you’ll receive a monthly billing statement. You won’t receive a statement if DFAS or VA is deducting your premium amount from other benefits you get. Make sure your address is up to date with DFAS, so you’ll receive these statements.
Who can I contact if I have questions about my SBP premium?
If you have questions about your SBP premium or payment options, call the DFAS Customer Care Center at