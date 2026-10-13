Survivor Benefit Plan

How do I pay my SBP premium?

There are several ways to pay. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) manages SBP and collects SBP premium payments. If you participate in SBP, you’ll need to pay a monthly premium for your coverage in 1 of the ways listed here.

Automatic deduction from your DOD retired pay

When you choose to participate in SBP as part of your retirement, DFAS will automatically deduct your SBP premium from your military retired pay (the monthly retirement payment you receive from the DOD).

Note: If your VA disability compensation offsets all your military retired pay (so you receive only disability compensation and no retired pay), DFAS can’t deduct your SBP premium from your military retired pay. You’ll need to pay your SBP premium a different way.

Deduction from Combat-Related Special Compensation

If you receive Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) and you don’t have enough retired pay to cover your SBP premium, DFAS will deduct your SBP premium from your CRSC.

Learn more about CRSC deduction on the DFAS website

Deduction from VA disability compensation

If you receive VA disability compensation, you can fill out a form to request that DFAS deduct your SBP premium from your VA payments.

Learn more about VA disability compensation deduction on the DFAS website

Pay online through Pay.gov

You can make one-time or recurring SBP premium payments online through Pay.gov using your bank account or debit card.

Note: You’ll find your DOD ID on your monthly SBP premium billing statement. DFAS needs 4 business days to process your payment.

Find out how to pay your SBP premium online through Pay.gov

Send a paper check

Mail your check to this address:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service Cleveland

Dept #118022

PO Box 4183

Binghamton, NY 13902

You’ll need to include this information with your payment:

Write your DOD ID number on the memo line of your check. You can find your DOD ID on your monthly SBP billing statement.

Write “SBP Direct Remittance” or “SBP DR” on the memo line, if space allows.

Include your last name, especially if you’re paying from a joint or third-party bank account.

Use an online bill pay service through your bank

You can use your bank’s online bill pay service to pay your SBP premium. Your bank may print and mail a paper check to DFAS on your behalf.

Provide this DFAS mailing address for your bank’s bill payment service:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service Cleveland

Dept #118022

PO Box 4183

Binghamton, NY 13902

If your bank lets you add payment information, include this information:

Enter your DOD ID number in the account number field

Enter “SBP Direct Remittance” or “SBP DR” in the payment note

Include your last name, especially if you’re paying from a joint or third-party bank account

Will DFAS send me a monthly billing statement?

If you’re paying the premium yourself, you’ll receive a monthly billing statement. You won’t receive a statement if DFAS or VA is deducting your premium amount from other benefits you get. Make sure your address is up to date with DFAS, so you’ll receive these statements.