All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 131 - 140 of 159 articles tagged "All Veterans"
Identity verification is a one-time process that helps us make sure that the person creating your account is really you—and not someone pretending to be you. During this process, the account pr...
VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) supports Veterans and service members who are transitioning from military to college life, and certain qualified dependents. We have vocational rehabilitation counselors, c...
You may already have an identification card that you can use to show you’re a Veteran. But if you don’t, you can apply for a VIC to get discounts offered to Veterans.
If you’re a Veteran or active-duty service member with a VA-guaranteed home loan and you’re facing foreclosure, the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program may help you keep y...
This series of videos will help guide you step-by-step through choosing between a Login.gov or ID.me account, creating your account, and verifying your identity for your account.
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education...
If you have an other than honorable (OTH) discharge, you may be eligible for certain types of care without being enrolled in VA health care. These may include: Care for your VA-rated service-connecte...
If you’re a Veteran, service member, Reservist, or family member who qualifies for burial in a VA national cemetery, you’ll receive certain burial benefits at no cost to your family. Bur...
Identity verification is a one-time process that we ask you to complete for your ID.me or Login.gov account. The process often takes about 10 minutes. During this process, the account provider (ID.me ...
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov: Reset your password on the ID.me website Reset your password on the Login.gov website Note: If you need more support f...