All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 141 - 150 of 159 articles tagged "All Veterans"
-
Article type: Question and answer
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account...
-
Article type: Question and answer
You can ask us to reevaluate your ability to manage your VA benefits at any time. You’ll need to send us a written request and any medical evidence (like a doctor’s report...
-
Article type: Question and answer
Bring your health insurance cards and Veteran Health Identification Card. Bring an updated list of all the medications you’re taking, including any of these: Prescriptions fr...
-
Article type: Checklist
If you have an appointment with a VA staff member to get help to create a Login.gov or ID.me account, be sure you come prepared. Here’s what to bring, depending on the type of account you want ...
-
Article type: About
Learn about what you may need to do after you apply for Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits. And find out what to do if we need more informatio...
-
Article type: About
First, don’t worry. You can still use your My HealtheVet health portal and other VA online services. But you’ll now need to sign in to them with a modern, secure Login.gov or ID.me accou...
-
Article type: About
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Keep reading to learn about the terms we use for each step of the process.
-
Article type: About
Your status tells you where your claim is in the decision review or appeal process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what your status means.
-
Article type: Question and answer
Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a card you get when you’re enrolled in VA health care. You’ll use your card to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers. This...
-
Article type: Question and answer
A remand is when the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (the Board) sends an appeal back to us to gather additional evidence or take some other action. You may receive additional letters from us asking...