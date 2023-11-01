All articles tagged: All Veterans
Article type: Question and answer
An informal conference is a call with the higher-level reviewer assigned to your case. During this call, you or your representative should identify factual or legal errors with our decision on your cl...
Article type: About
When you sign up for VA health care, you become part of the country’s largest integrated health care system—with more than 1,200 care locations serving nearly 9 million Veterans each yea...
Article type: Question and answer
We continue to work to make it easier for you to access and manage your benefits and health care online. One step in this work is to adopt a single terms of use for VA websites, applications, and othe...
Article type: Question and answer
No. In 2011, Congress passed a law that prohibits VA from paying MHA during school breaks. This includes breaks between semesters, quarters, and terms. Be sure to plan ahead to cover your housing cost...
Article type: Question and answer
No. If you finished the class, you won’t have to pay back the GI Bill benefits you used for that class. This is because we count a failing grade (or “punitive grade”) as progress ...
Article type: About
At VA, we take a team approach to health care—with you at the center. Research shows this kind of approach leads to better quality care, more satisfied patients, and fewer hospital visits. Find...
Article type: About
At VA, we don't exclude people or treat them differently based on their race, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, sex, or disabilities. Learn more about your civil rights. And find out how to...
Article type: About
We’re committed to providing free health care for conditions related to military service and for Veterans with catastrophic disabilities and disability ratings of at least 50%. We’re als...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out how to notify us of your intent to file a claim for VA disability, pension, or DIC benefits.