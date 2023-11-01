All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 41 - 50 of 172 articles tagged "All Veterans"
- Article type: Question and answer
As a Veteran, you may be able to get long-term care services like assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care. Care settings may include: Nursing homes Assisted-living centers Private ...
- Article type: About
As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network. Keep reading on this page to find ou...
- Article type: About
When you file a claim for Veterans Pension, Survivors Pension, VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), or accrued benefits, we review all available evidence (supporting documents) to determine...
- Article type: About
We may determine that you need a fiduciary to help you manage your VA benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization w...
- Article type: About
You can connect these third-party websites and apps to your VA data.
- Article type: About
Your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) handles billing and repayment plans for VA health care copays. If you need to contact your CPAC by mail, follow the steps on this page to find your C...
- Article type: About
If you were discharged before January 1, 2013, your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits expire 15 years after you separated from the military. Montgomery GI Bill benefits expire 10 years after you separate fro...
- Article type: About
The Foreign Medical Program (FMP) covers the cost of health care you get in a foreign country for a VA-rated, service-connected disability. Keep reading on this page to learn about FMP benefits, servi...
- Article type: About
If you think your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. You don’t need to check with us first. But if you go to a non-VA facility—even one that’s in our comm...
- Article type: About
If you’re eligible for community care, you may be able to use an in-network community pharmacy to get certain types of prescription medications and vaccines. Keep reading on this page for more informa...