All articles tagged: Claims and appeals status
Showing 11 - 14 of 14 articles tagged "Claims and appeals status"
-
Article type: About
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Keep reading to learn about the terms we use for each step of the process.
-
Article type: About
Your status tells you where your claim is in the decision review or appeal process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what your status means.
-
Article type: Question and answer
A remand is when the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (the Board) sends an appeal back to us to gather additional evidence or take some other action. You may receive additional letters from us asking...
-
Article type: Question and answer
An informal conference is a call with the higher-level reviewer assigned to your case. During this call, you or your representative should identify factual or legal errors with our decision on your cl...