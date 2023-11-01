All articles tagged: Family members and caregivers
Showing 11 - 20 of 27 articles tagged "Family members and caregivers"
-
Article type: Question and answer
If you’re a family member and you need your 1095-B tax form to show proof that you had VA health coverage when filing your state taxes, you’ll need to request a paper copy of your form. ...
-
Article type: Question and answer
You’ll need to enroll in direct deposit using the customer engagement portal. You must be enrolled to get your monthly stipend. For step-by-step instructions, download our Primary Family Caregi...
-
Article type: Question and answer
Take these steps before your appointment: If you’re using an iPad or iPhone, download the VA Video Connect iOS app. Find VA Video Connect on the Apple app store If you’re using any...
-
Article type: About
If you’re enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), you may need to file a claim for benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out h...
-
Article type: About
If you’re enrolled in the Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) or the Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program, you may need to file a claim to get p...
-
Article type: About
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran who has died, or their legal representative, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible to report the death. Learn about the information you can prov...
-
Article type: About
If you’re participating as a Primary Family Caregiver in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC), you have access to certain legal and financial planning services....
-
Article type: About
If you have CHAMPVA or VA benefits for spina bifida or certain other birth defects, you may be able to get prescription medications through Meds by Mail. Learn how to use Meds by Mail.
-
Article type: About
Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.
-
Article type: About
The Meds by Mail program offers non-urgent prescription medications mailed directly to your home. Keep reading to find examples of common medications and supplies you can receive with Meds by Mail. An...