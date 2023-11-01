All articles tagged: Sign in
Article type: About
We securely share your electronic health information with participating non-VA health care providers and federal partners. If you want us to share your electronic health information, you don’t ...
Article type: About
La verificación de su identidad es un proceso único que nos ayuda a garantizar que la persona que crea su cuenta sea realmente usted y no alguien que finja ser usted. Durante este proceso, e...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Identity verification is a one-time process that helps us make sure that the person creating your account is really you—and not someone pretending to be you. During this process, the account pr...
Article type: Videos
This series of videos will help guide you step-by-step through choosing between a Login.gov or ID.me account, creating your account, and verifying your identity for your account.
Article type: Question and answer
Identity verification is a one-time process that we ask you to complete for your ID.me or Login.gov account. The process often takes about 10 minutes. During this process, the account provider (ID.me ...
Article type: Question and answer
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov: Reset your password on the ID.me website Reset your password on the Login.gov website Note: If you need more support f...
Article type: Checklist
If you have an appointment with a VA staff member to get help to create a Login.gov or ID.me account, be sure you come prepared. Here’s what to bring, depending on the type of account you want ...
Article type: About
First, don’t worry. You can still use your My HealtheVet health portal and other VA online services. But you’ll now need to sign in to them with a modern, secure Login.gov or ID.me accou...
Article type: Question and answer
We continue to work to make it easier for you to access and manage your benefits and health care online. One step in this work is to adopt a single terms of use for VA websites, applications, and othe...