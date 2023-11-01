All articles tagged: Sign in
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Showing 31 - 34 of 34 articles tagged "Sign in"
- Article type: Checklist
If you have an appointment with a VA staff member to get help to create a Login.gov or ID.me account, be sure you come prepared. Here’s what to bring, depending on the type of account you want to crea...
- Article type: About
First, don’t worry. You can still use your My HealtheVet health portal and other VA online services. But you’ll now need to sign in to them with a modern, secure Login.gov or ID.me account. If you’re ...
- Article type: Question and answer
All accounts meet the latest federal security standards. And offer you access to manage your VA benefits and care—and other government benefits—online. Here’s what to know: ID.me is a non-government a...
- Article type: Question and answer
We continue to work to make it easier for you to access and manage your benefits and health care online. One step in this work is to adopt a single terms of use for VA websites, applications, and othe...