Skip to Content

All articles tagged: Vietnam War Veterans

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Vietnam War Veterans"

  • Article type: About

    If you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensation. Find out if your unit or Air Force speci...

  • Article type: About

    The Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) provides care for children of Veterans who have spina bifida linked to Agent Orange. The Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Be...

  • Article type: About

    If you have CHAMPVA or VA benefits for spina bifida or certain other birth defects, you may be able to get prescription medications through Meds by Mail. Learn how to use Meds by Mail.