All articles tagged: Vietnam War Veterans
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Vietnam War Veterans"
-
Article type: About
If you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensation. Find out if your unit or Air Force speci...
-
Article type: About
The Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) provides care for children of Veterans who have spina bifida linked to Agent Orange. The Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Be...
-
Article type: About
If you have CHAMPVA or VA benefits for spina bifida or certain other birth defects, you may be able to get prescription medications through Meds by Mail. Learn how to use Meds by Mail.