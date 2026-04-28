Transportation to VA health appointments in highly rural areas
If you’re a Veteran living in a highly rural area, you may be able to get free rides to and from your VA-authorized health appointments through the Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) program. Select your state from the list on this page. Then, check for the county you live in to find the phone number of the transportation provider you can schedule a free ride with.
States with free rides for Veterans in rural counties
Alaska
Kodiak Island, Kenai Peninsula
To schedule a ride, call Alaska Marine Highway System at
Matanuska-Susitna County
To schedule a ride, call Valley People Mover at
Prince of Wales-Hyder County
To schedule a ride, call Inter-Island Ferry at
Southwest Fairbanks County
To schedule a ride, call Interior Bus Company at
Maine
Piscataquis County
- To schedule a ride to the Bangor Clinic, call
.
- To schedule a ride to the Lincoln Clinic, call
.
Montana
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the Great Plains Veterans Service Center at
- Big Horn
- Blaine
- Broadwater
- Carbon
- Carter
- Chouteau
- Custer
- Daniels
- Dawson
- Fallon
- Fergus
- Garfield
- Glacier
- Golden Valley
- Granite
- Hill
- Judith Basin
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Madison
- McCone
- Meagher
- Mineral
- Musselshell
- Park
- Petroleum
- Phillips
- Pondera
- Powell
- Power River
- Prairie
- Richland
- Roosevelt
- Rosebud
- Sanders
- Sheridan
- Stillwater
- Sweet Grass
- Teton
- Toole
- Treasure
- Valley
- Wheatland
- Wibaux
Nebraska
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call Open Plains Transit at
- Arthur
- Banner
- Blaine
- Boyd
- Brown
- Chase
- Cherry
- Custer
- Dawes
- Deuel
- Dundy
- Franklin
- Frontier
- Furnas
- Garden
- Garfield
- Gosper
- Grant
- Greeley
- Harlan
- Hayes
- Hitchcock
- Holt
- Hooker
- Keya Paha
- Kimball
- Logan
- Loup
- McPherson
- Morrill
- Pawnee
- Perkins
- Rock
- Sheridan
- Sherman
- Sioux
- Thomas
- Webster
- Wheeler
Nevada
Elko County
To schedule a ride, call GET My Ride at
Nye County
To schedule a ride, call VETrans at
New Mexico
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services (DVS) Transportation Coordinator at
- Catron
- Cibola
- Colfax
- De Baca
- Guadalupe
- Harding
- Hidalgo
- Lincoln
- Mora
- Quay
- San Miguel
- Sierra, Socorro
- Torrance
- Union
North Dakota
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the North Dakota VA at
- Adams
- Benson
- Billings
- Bottineau
- Bowman
- Burke
- Cavalier
- Dickey
- Divide
- Dunn
- Eddy
- Emmons
- Foster
- Golden Valley
- Grant
- Griggs
- Hettinger
- Kidder
- Lamoure
- Logan
- McHenry
- Mcintosh
- McKenzie
- McLean
- Nelson
- Oliver
- Pierce
- Renville
- Sargent
- Sheridan
- Sioux
- Slope
- Steele
- Towner
- Wells
Oregon
Baker County
To schedule a ride, call Community Connection of Baker County at
Gilliam County
To schedule a ride, call Gilliam County Public Transportation at
Grant County
To schedule a ride, call Grant County People Mover at
Harney County
To schedule a ride, call Dial-A-Ride at
Lake County
To schedule a ride, call Lake County Transit at
Malheur County
To schedule a ride, call SRT-Malheur Express at
Morrow County
To schedule a ride, call the Morrow County Veterans Office at
Sherman County
To schedule a ride, call Sherman County Community Transit at
Wallowa County
To schedule a ride, call Wallowa County Public Transit at
Wheeler County
To schedule a ride, call Community Transportation Services at
South Dakota
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call River Cities Public Transit at
- Aurora
- Bennett
- Brule
- Buffalo
- Campbell
- Clark
- Day
- Deuel
- Dewey
- Douglas
- Edmunds
- Faulk
- Gregory
- Hand
- Haakon
- Hyde
- Jackson
- Jerauld
- Jones
- Kingsbury
- Lyman
- Marshall
- McPherson
- Mellete
- Miner
- Potter
- Sanborn
- Spink
- Stanley
- Sully
- Todd
- Tripp
- Ziebach
To schedule a ride in the additional counties listed here, call Prairie Hill Transit at
- Butte
- Corson
- Custer
- Fall River
- Harding
- Oglala
- Lakota
- Perkins
Texas
Briscoe County
To schedule a ride, call Briscoe County at
Cochran County
To schedule a ride, call Cochran County at
Duval County
To schedule a ride, call the Duval County Clerk at
Hansford County
To schedule a ride, call Hansford County Veterans’ Services at
Jim Hogg County
To schedule a ride, call Jim Hogg County at
Kent County
To schedule a ride, call Kent County at
Kimble County
To schedule a ride, call the Menard County Clerk at
Menard County
To schedule a ride, call the Menard County Clerk at
Washington
Ferry County
To schedule a ride, call Rural Resources Community Action at
Wyoming
To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call Open Plains Transit at
- Fremont
- Goshen
- Hot Springs
- Johnson
- Niobrara
- Washakie
To schedule a ride in the additional counties listed here, call the Wyoming Veterans Commission at
- Big Horn
- Carbon
- Converse
- Crook
- Lincoln
- Park
- Platte
- Sublette
- Sweetwater
- Teton
- Weston