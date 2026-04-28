Skip to Content

Transportation to VA health appointments in highly rural areas

If you’re a Veteran living in a highly rural area, you may be able to get free rides to and from your VA-authorized health appointments through the Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) program. Select your state from the list on this page. Then, check for the county you live in to find the phone number of the transportation provider you can schedule a free ride with.

States with free rides for Veterans in rural counties

Alaska

Kodiak Island, Kenai Peninsula

To schedule a ride, call Alaska Marine Highway System at .

Matanuska-Susitna County

To schedule a ride, call Valley People Mover at .

Prince of Wales-Hyder County

To schedule a ride, call Inter-Island Ferry at .

Southwest Fairbanks County

To schedule a ride, call Interior Bus Company at .

Maine

Piscataquis County

  • To schedule a ride to the Bangor Clinic, call .
  • To schedule a ride to the Lincoln Clinic, call .

Montana

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the Great Plains Veterans Service Center at .

  • Big Horn
  • Blaine
  • Broadwater
  • Carbon
  • Carter
  • Chouteau
  • Custer
  • Daniels
  • Dawson
  • Fallon
  • Fergus
  • Garfield
  • Glacier
  • Golden Valley
  • Granite
  • Hill
  • Judith Basin
  • Liberty
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • McCone
  • Meagher
  • Mineral
  • Musselshell
  • Park
  • Petroleum
  • Phillips
  • Pondera
  • Powell
  • Power River
  • Prairie
  • Richland
  • Roosevelt
  • Rosebud
  • Sanders
  • Sheridan
  • Stillwater
  • Sweet Grass
  • Teton
  • Toole
  • Treasure
  • Valley
  • Wheatland
  • Wibaux

Nebraska

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call Open Plains Transit at .

  • Arthur
  • Banner
  • Blaine
  • Boyd
  • Brown
  • Chase
  • Cherry
  • Custer
  • Dawes
  • Deuel
  • Dundy
  • Franklin
  • Frontier
  • Furnas
  • Garden
  • Garfield
  • Gosper
  • Grant
  • Greeley
  • Harlan
  • Hayes
  • Hitchcock
  • Holt
  • Hooker
  • Keya Paha
  • Kimball
  • Logan
  • Loup
  • McPherson
  • Morrill
  • Pawnee
  • Perkins
  • Rock
  • Sheridan
  • Sherman
  • Sioux
  • Thomas
  • Webster
  • Wheeler

Nevada

Elko County

To schedule a ride, call GET My Ride at .

Nye County

To schedule a ride, call VETrans at .

New Mexico

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services (DVS) Transportation Coordinator at .

  • Catron
  • Cibola
  • Colfax
  • De Baca
  • Guadalupe
  • Harding
  • Hidalgo
  • Lincoln
  • Mora
  • Quay
  • San Miguel
  • Sierra, Socorro
  • Torrance
  • Union

North Dakota

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call the North Dakota VA at .

  • Adams
  • Benson
  • Billings
  • Bottineau
  • Bowman
  • Burke
  • Cavalier
  • Dickey
  • Divide
  • Dunn
  • Eddy
  • Emmons
  • Foster
  • Golden Valley
  • Grant
  • Griggs
  • Hettinger
  • Kidder
  • Lamoure
  • Logan
  • McHenry
  • Mcintosh
  • McKenzie
  • McLean
  • Nelson
  • Oliver
  • Pierce
  • Renville
  • Sargent
  • Sheridan
  • Sioux
  • Slope
  • Steele
  • Towner
  • Wells

Oregon

Baker County

To schedule a ride, call Community Connection of Baker County at .

Gilliam County

To schedule a ride, call Gilliam County Public Transportation at .

Grant County

To schedule a ride, call Grant County People Mover at .

Harney County

To schedule a ride, call Dial-A-Ride at .

Lake County

To schedule a ride, call Lake County Transit at .

Malheur County

To schedule a ride, call SRT-Malheur Express at .

Morrow County

To schedule a ride, call the Morrow County Veterans Office at .

Sherman County

To schedule a ride, call Sherman County Community Transit at .

Wallowa County

To schedule a ride, call Wallowa County Public Transit at .

Wheeler County

To schedule a ride, call Community Transportation Services at .

South Dakota

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call River Cities Public Transit at or .

  • Aurora
  • Bennett
  • Brule
  • Buffalo
  • Campbell
  • Clark
  • Day
  • Deuel
  • Dewey
  • Douglas
  • Edmunds
  • Faulk
  • Gregory
  • Hand
  • Haakon
  • Hyde
  • Jackson
  • Jerauld
  • Jones
  • Kingsbury
  • Lyman
  • Marshall
  • McPherson
  • Mellete
  • Miner
  • Potter
  • Sanborn
  • Spink
  • Stanley
  • Sully
  • Todd
  • Tripp
  • Ziebach

To schedule a ride in the additional counties listed here, call Prairie Hill Transit at or .

  • Butte
  • Corson
  • Custer
  • Fall River
  • Harding
  • Oglala
  • Lakota
  • Perkins

Texas

Briscoe County

To schedule a ride, call Briscoe County at .

Cochran County

To schedule a ride, call Cochran County at .

Duval County

To schedule a ride, call the Duval County Clerk at .

Hansford County

To schedule a ride, call Hansford County Veterans’ Services at .

Jim Hogg County

To schedule a ride, call Jim Hogg County at .

Kent County

To schedule a ride, call Kent County at .

Kimble County

To schedule a ride, call the Menard County Clerk at .

Menard County

To schedule a ride, call the Menard County Clerk at .

Washington

Ferry County

To schedule a ride, call Rural Resources Community Action at or .

Wyoming

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call Open Plains Transit at .

  • Fremont
  • Goshen
  • Hot Springs
  • Johnson
  • Niobrara
  • Washakie

To schedule a ride in the additional counties listed here, call the Wyoming Veterans Commission at .

  • Big Horn
  • Carbon
  • Converse
  • Crook
  • Lincoln
  • Park
  • Platte
  • Sublette
  • Sweetwater
  • Teton
  • Weston

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Service member benefits

    Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

Browse by topic

Health benefits hotline: 877-222-VETS (8387)

My HealtheVet help desk:

VA.gov technical support:

MyVA411 main information line:

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

Last updated: