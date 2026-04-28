Transportation to VA health appointments in highly rural areas

To schedule a ride in 1 of the counties listed here, call River Cities Public Transit at or .

Aurora

Bennett

Brule

Buffalo

Campbell

Clark

Day

Deuel

Dewey

Douglas

Edmunds

Faulk

Gregory

Hand

Haakon

Hyde

Jackson

Jerauld

Jones

Kingsbury

Lyman

Marshall

McPherson

Mellete

Miner

Potter

Sanborn

Spink

Stanley

Sully

Todd

Tripp

Ziebach

To schedule a ride in the additional counties listed here, call Prairie Hill Transit at or .