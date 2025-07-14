VA health care and other insurance

Why does VA require me to provide information on my health insurance coverage (including coverage under a spouse’s plan)?

We ask for this information because we have to bill your private health insurance provider for any care, supplies, or medicine we provide to treat your non-service-connected conditions (illnesses or injuries that aren’t related to your military service).

We don’t bill Medicare or Medicaid, but we may bill Medicare supplemental health insurance for covered services.

What if my health insurance provider doesn’t cover all the non-service-connected care that VA bills them for?

You won’t have to pay any unpaid balance not covered by your health insurance provider. But, depending on your assigned priority group, you may have a copay for non-service-connected care.

Learn more about eligibility priority groups