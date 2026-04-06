VA health care for Veterans who served in foreign armed forces

Eligibility requirements

For Veterans of allied countries

You may qualify for VA health care if you served in the Armed Forces of a nation that allied with the U.S. during World War II.

To qualify for VA health care, all of these descriptions must be true:

You live in the U.S., and

Your country has a health care agreement with VA, and

Your government authorizes non-emergency treatment before VA provides care, and

Your government agrees in writing to reimburse VA for your care

If you need emergency treatment, we may provide care right away. Your government may authorize and reimburse care after we provide emergency services.

For Veterans of Czechoslovakia or Poland

You may qualify for VA health care if you served in the Armed Forces of Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia) or Poland during World War II.

To qualify for VA health care, all of these descriptions must be true:

You honorably served in the Armed Forces of Czechoslovakia or Poland during WWII, and

You honorably served in or with the British or French Armed Forces, and

You’ve been a U.S. citizen for at least 10 years, and

Your country has a health care agreement with VA, and

Your government authorizes non-emergency treatment before VA provides care, and

Your government agrees in writing to reimburse VA for care

You must provide documentation that verifies your military service.

Note: If you’re receiving a war pension from Great Britain, you must be living in the U.S. to receive VA health care.

For Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces

You may qualify for VA health care if you served in the Canadian Armed Forces and now live in the U.S. We provide care for service-connected disabilities recognized by Veterans Affairs Canada.

You must get authorization from Veterans Affairs Canada before we provide non-emergency treatment. Your VA health care facility will coordinate treatment, billing, and reimbursement directly with Veterans Affairs Canada.

Note: U.S. Veterans who live in Canada aren’t eligible for care under this agreement. This process applies only to Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces who currently live in the U.S.

If you need help requesting authorization, you can call Veterans Affairs Canada at 1- or visit the Veterans Affairs Canada website.

Go to the Veterans Affairs Canada website

Steps to apply for VA health care

If you believe you qualify to apply for VA health care as a Veteran who served in foreign Armed Forces, follow these steps:

Contact your country’s authorized government office to request approval for VA care. Gather all required documentation. This may include proof of citizenship and military service. Apply for VA health care benefits.

Apply for VA health care online now

Learn more about how to apply for VA health care

Make sure your government submits written authorization before you schedule non-emergency treatment.

If you have questions about eligibility, contact your nearest VA health care location.

Find a VA health care location near you

VA health care benefits through the VALOR Act

The VALOR Act is a law that lets VA provide health care to certain allied Veterans. This includes Veterans of the South Korean Armed Forces who served with U.S. troops in the Vietnam War.

We’re reviewing how to implement the VALOR Act. You can’t get VA health care benefits under this authority until we complete the review. You must also qualify based on service in the U.S. Armed Forces.