Veterans turning 65: VA healthcare, Medicare, and TRICARE for Life
If you’re a Veteran and you’re soon turning 65 years old, you may have questions about your healthcare coverage options. In addition to your VA healthcare, you may be eligible for Medicare and TRICARE for Life. The right healthcare coverage depends on your specific needs. Keep reading on this page to learn more about your options.
Top 5 things to know about your healthcare options as you approach 65
- Timing matters. You're eligible to enroll in Medicare from 3 months before to no later than 3 months after your 65th birthday. Missing this deadline could lead to permanent Medicare Part B penalties on your monthly premium, delayed coverage, and gaps in protection. If you have TRICARE Prime, it could also delay your automatic enrollment in TRICARE for Life. If you already missed this deadline, contact your local Social Security Administration office to ask about a general or special enrollment period.
Learn more about how to enroll on Medicare.gov
- VA healthcare is free or low cost for many Veterans. You won’t pay a copay for care for any service-connected disabilities. Depending on your priority group, you may have a copay for some care that’s not for a service-connected disability. We won’t bill Medicare or TRICARE for Life for care you get at a VA facility.
Learn more about VA health benefits
- Access to VA healthcare can change over time. Your priority group, local health facility wait times, and your health needs may shift over time. If you also have Medicare, you keep your access to other healthcare if you need it.
- TRICARE for Life can fill gaps. TRICARE for Life covers deductibles, copays, and costs for non-VA care that Medicare alone doesn’t cover. After you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, your TRICARE Prime will automatically convert to TRICARE for Life.
Learn more about TRICARE for Life on the tricare.mil website
- VA healthcare and TRICARE for Life work together. Enrolling in one doesn’t cancel the other.
Common questions about healthcare options for Veterans age 65+
Yes. We encourage you to enroll in Medicare as soon as you become eligible for these reasons:
- Having Medicare means you’re covered if you need to go to a non-VA provider.
- Your priority group, local health facility wait times, and your health needs may shift over time. We encourage you to sign up for Medicare so you have options if you need them.
- If you delay enrollment in Medicare Part B (coverage for outpatient services), you’ll have permanent penalties added to your monthly premium.
- If you enroll in Medicare Part D for prescriptions, you can get medicine from non-VA providers and fill your prescriptions at your local pharmacy. There’s no penalty for delaying Medicare Part D as long as you enroll when you’re first eligible or within 63 days of when you no longer have VA healthcare or other creditable prescription drug coverage.
Learn how to avoid the Part D penalty on the Medicare website
You can use Medicare Part A (coverage for inpatient care) and Part B (coverage for outpatient care) at non-VA providers that accept Medicare. Use your VA healthcare benefits at VA.
- For VA healthcare, you’ll need to get care at a VA health facility. When VA care isn't timely or accessible, we'll also cover your care if your VA healthcare team gives you an authorized referral to a non-VA provider in your community. Depending on your priority group, you may need to pay a VA copayment for care that’s not for a service-connected disability.
Learn more about how to get community care referrals
- For non-VA provider care without a referral, Medicare may pay for some or all services.
Learn more about coverage on the Medicare website
Yes. You can have both.
Here’s how having both works:
- Medicare Advantage plans are through private insurers with their own networks. You’ll use Medicare Advantage when you get care at a non-VA provider in the Medicare Advantage network.
- Medicare Advantage won’t pay for care received at a VA health facility.
- To keep Medicare Advantage, you must pay the monthly premium for your Medicare Advantage plan and for Medicare Part B even if you only get care through VA. You may be able to find a plan that offers a reduced Part B premium.
Here’s why some Veterans choose to have both:
- VA healthcare is free or low cost for many Veterans.
- Medicare Advantage plans may cover care for dental, vision, and hearing that VA healthcare doesn’t cover depending on your priority group.
- You may be able to use Medicare Advantage for specialized care outside VA.
- Medicare Advantage may serve as a supplementary option if VA healthcare services are unavailable.
You’ll need to enroll in Medicare Part A and Part B before you turn 65 to keep getting your TRICARE benefits.
After you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, you’ll automatically have TRICARE for Life. You don’t need to enroll in TRICARE for Life separately. TRICARE for Life will then cover your Medicare deductibles and copays, prescriptions, and some other benefits. You can use any provider who accepts Medicare.
You can apply for VA healthcare in any of these ways:
- Online
- By phone
- In person
- By mail
- With the help of a trained professional
Apply online for VA healthcare
Tips for common scenarios
- If you’re a military retiree and eligible for TRICARE for Life: You’ll need to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B to keep TRICARE. TRICARE for Life starts after both Medicare Parts A and B are active. If you're not sure you're eligible, confirm your eligibility for TRICARE for Life in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). You can check your eligibility on the milConnect website. You’ll need to sign in to check your personal record.
Go to the milConnect website
Learn more about how to enroll on Medicare.gov
Learn more about TRICARE for Life on the tricare.mil website
- If you have VA healthcare but not TRICARE: VA healthcare doesn’t cover the cost of care from non-VA providers who aren’t in our community care network. So enrolling in Medicare gives you coverage for non-VA care you might get outside our system—now or in the future.
Learn more about how to enroll on Medicare.gov
- If you’re still working at age 65: Ask your employer’s benefits office before you delay enrollment in Medicare Part B.
- If you’re enrolled in VA healthcare: Confirm your current priority group and copay costs. To confirm your priority group, check your VA healthcare benefits handbook, ask your health care team, or call us at 877-222-8387. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Learn more about priority groups
Review current VA healthcare copay rates
- If you have a VA service-connected disability rating or a recent change in income: Review how your rating and your income may affect your healthcare costs at VA. You may still need Medicare Parts A and B to cover care outside VA for non-service-related conditions.
Check your disability rating online now
Check current income limits for VA healthcare
Learn more about your VA healthcare costs
- If you’re not yet enrolled in VA healthcare, consider applying now.
Learn more about how to apply for VA healthcare