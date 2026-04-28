What are my transportation options for VA health appointments?
If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care and have a VA-approved health care appointment, these transportation options may be available to you:
- Free rides to and from your VA-approved health appointments
Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments
Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas
- Reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from VA-approved health appointments
Learn about reimbursed travel expenses and how to file a claim
- Special modes of transportation, like a stretcher or wheelchair van service, to and from VA-approved health appointments
Learn about special modes of transportation