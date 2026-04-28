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What are my transportation options for VA health appointments?

If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care and have a VA-approved health care appointment, these transportation options may be available to you:

Related information

  • Find contact information for your local transportation representative.

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Health benefits hotline: 877-222-VETS (8387)

My HealtheVet help desk:

VA.gov technical support:

MyVA411 main information line:

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

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