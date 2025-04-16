Skip to Content

What benefits can I get if I have an other than honorable discharge?

If you have an other than honorable (OTH) discharge, you may be eligible for certain types of care without being enrolled in VA health care. These may include:

  • Care for your VA-rated service-connected disability
  • Care for conditions related to sexual assault or harassment you experienced while in the military
  • Mental and behavioral health care, if you served at least 100 days in the military and served in a combat theater or piloted a drone in a combat theater
  • Emergency mental health services if you’re in crisis
  • Counseling services at a Vet Center
    Find a Vet Center near you

Learn about VA mental health services

We also encourage you to apply for VA health care even if you have an OTH discharge.

Find out how to apply for VA health care

