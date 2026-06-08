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What does it mean to be a catastrophically disabled Veteran?

We may consider you to be catastrophically disabled if you have a severely disabling injury, disorder, or illness that permanently impacts your ability to perform daily tasks. You may need help to leave your home or bed or constant supervision to avoid physical harm.

To determine if you qualify, a VA health care provider must review your medical records or give you a free medical exam. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care.

You can request an evaluation in 1 of these ways:

We must evaluate you within 30 days of your request.

If we determine you’re a catastrophically disabled Veteran, you’ll be enrolled in VA health care if you’re eligible.

You’ll be put in priority group 4 unless you’re eligible for a higher group based on other factors.

Learn about priority groups

Related information

VA benefits

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    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Health benefits hotline: 877-222-VETS (8387)

My HealtheVet help desk:

VA.gov technical support:

MyVA411 main information line:

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) TTY: 711

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