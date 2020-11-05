 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

What if I’m having trouble opening a PDF?

Follow the steps below to open the PDF in your browser. You'll need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your computer.

Find a VA form

  1. Download or save the PDF to your device.

  2. Open Adobe Acrobat Reader.

  3. From the File menu, choose Open.

  4. Go to your Downloads folder or the location on your device where you saved the PDF. Select the PDF.

  5. If you're still having trouble, you may have an older version of Adobe Acrobat Reader. You'll need to download the latest version. It's free.

Tags
All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

Need more help?

Last updated: