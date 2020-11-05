What if I’m having trouble opening a PDF?
Follow the steps below to open the PDF in your browser. You'll need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your computer.
-
Download or save the PDF to your device.
-
Open Adobe Acrobat Reader.
-
From the File menu, choose Open.
-
Go to your Downloads folder or the location on your device where you saved the PDF. Select the PDF.
-
If you're still having trouble, you may have an older version of Adobe Acrobat Reader. You'll need to download the latest version. It's free.