What to do after applying for CHAMPVA benefits

What to do if you need to update your information

If you need to update your personal information, health insurance, or school status, don’t submit a new application.

To update this information, send us your supporting documents by mail or fax. mail copies of the supporting documents to this address:

VHA Office of Community Care

CHAMPVA Eligibility

PO Box 137

Spring City, PA 19475

Or fax them to .

Note: We can only scan 1 side of each document. If any of your documents are double-sided, you’ll need to include copies of each side of those documents.

For questions on how to update your information, call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

You can also contact us online through Ask VA.

