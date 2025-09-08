What to do after applying for CHAMPVA benefits
Learn about what you may need to do after you apply for Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits. And find out what to do if we need more information from you or if you need to update your information.
What to do while you wait
You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter asking for more information.
Note: Right now there’s a delay in processing CHAMPVA applications. We expect this delay to be temporary. If you have questions about the status of your application, call us at
What to do if we ask for more information
If we sent you a letter asking for more information, mail copies of the missing documents to this address:
VHA Office of Community Care
CHAMPVA Eligibility
PO Box 137
Spring City, PA 19475
Or fax them to
Note: We can only scan 1 side of each document. If any of your documents are double-sided, you’ll need to include copies of each side of those documents.
What to do if you need to update your information
If you need to update your personal information, health insurance, or school status, don’t submit a new application.
To update this information, send us your supporting documents by mail or fax. mail copies of the supporting documents to this address:
VHA Office of Community Care
CHAMPVA Eligibility
PO Box 137
Spring City, PA 19475
Or fax them to
Note: We can only scan 1 side of each document. If any of your documents are double-sided, you’ll need to include copies of each side of those documents.
For questions on how to update your information, call us at
You can also contact us online through Ask VA.
When you should submit a new application
These are the 2 situations when you should submit a new CHAMPVA application:
- You need to add a dependent. If you need to add a dependent, submit a new application with their information.
- Your eligibility changed. If you applied for CHAMPVA benefits in the past but weren’t eligible, you may reapply once you become eligible.
Learn more about CHAMPVA eligibility requirements