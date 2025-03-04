What to do if you haven’t switched to Login.gov or ID.me yet

Manage your health care and benefits in other ways

You can always manage your VA health care and benefits in other ways until you get your new Login.gov or ID.me account—or if you don’t want to get a new account at all.

Get mental health care

If you’re in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, get free, confidential help anytime, day or night. Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1.

To access free VA mental health services right away:

Refill prescriptions

By phone

Call the number on your VA prescription bottle for the automated refill line. You can also find the refill number for your VA facility’s pharmacy on the facility’s website.

Find your VA health facility’s website

You’ll need this information:

Your full Social Security number

Your prescription number (shows as Rx number on the prescription label)

on the prescription label) Your date of birth

By mail

Mail the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Make health appointments, ask questions, or get lab and test results

Contact your VA health care team directly to make an appointment, ask questions, or get recent lab and test results. You can call the facility’s main phone number or go to the facility website to find more direct numbers.

Find your VA health facility’s contact information

File your travel reimbursement claim

By mail or in person with VA Form 10-3542

Fill out a Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses (VA Form 10-3542).

Get VA Form 10-3542 to download

Mail or take your completed, signed form and receipts in person to the VA facility where you received care. File your claim within 30 days of the appointment or of when you become eligible for reimbursement. If you mail your claim, we consider the postmark date the date of submission.

Find your VA health facility

At your facility using your smartphone or a kiosk, where available

Different facilities may offer one or both of these options:

Smartphone: You may get a text message before your appointment that prompts you to start the check-in process. Or you can check for a poster at your facility when you arrive that tells you how to check in with your smartphone. The check-in process doesn’t require full sign in. And you may be able to file your travel reimbursement claim as part of that process.

Learn more about how to check in on your smartphone

Kiosk: Your facility may have a kiosk where you can file your travel reimbursement claim. If you want to use this option, ask the front desk staff if a travel pay kiosk is available.

Manage your other VA benefits

By phone

Call our main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.

Or, find the direct number for the program office you need.

Get helpful VA phone numbers

In person or by virtual visit

Schedule an in-person or virtual visit with a regional office near you.

Find your nearest VA regional office