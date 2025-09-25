What’s a remand?

A remand is when the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (the Board) sends an appeal back to us to gather additional evidence or take some other action.

You may receive additional letters from us asking for information. It’s important for you to respond to any requests to help us complete the appeal in a timely way.

For remands of modernized appeals (decision reviews):

If your appeal is for a claim that we decided on or after February 19, 2019, this is called a modernized appeal. For a remand of a modernized appeal, after we gather the requested information, we’ll make a final decision (your appeal doesn’t return to the Board). You’ll receive a notification about the new decision.

For remands of legacy appeals:

If your appeal is for a claim that we decided before February 19, 2019, this is called a legacy appeal. For a remand of a legacy appeal, after we gather the requested information, your appeal returns to the Board for a final decision. You’ll receive a notification about the new decision.