What’s an informal conference and how do I ask for one?

An informal conference is a call with the higher-level reviewer assigned to your case. During this call, you or your representative should identify factual or legal errors with our decision on your claim. Make sure you have the information ready that you want to talk about with the reviewer.

Here’s what to know:

An informal conference is optional

It may take us longer to complete your decision if you have an informal conference

You can have only 1 informal conference for each Higher-Level Review

An informal conference isn’t a formal hearing

You can’t submit new evidence

To ask for a call, choose the informal conference option on the Higher-Level Review form.

If you request a Higher-Level Review online for a disability compensation claim, choose the informal conference option in step 3 of the online form.

If you request a Higher-Level Review by mail or in person, choose the informal conference option by selecting item 16A on the PDF form.