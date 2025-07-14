Where you’ll go for care

Where do I go for care?

You’ll receive regular care at one VA location of your choice. If you need specialized medical treatments and services, we may refer you to other locations as well. Your health care team will use our electronic medical record system to coordinate your care no matter where you are.

Your care may take place in any of these settings:

VA medical centers. These centers offer a range of services. All centers provide traditional hospital-based services, like surgery, critical care, mental health, and physical therapy. Most centers provide medical and surgical specialty services, like oncology (cancer care), geriatrics (elder care), and neurology (care for conditions of the brain and nervous system). Some medical centers also offer advanced services, like organ transplants and plastic surgery (reconstructing or repairing parts of the body in the treatment of traumatic injury).

VA community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). These clinics provide the most common outpatient services (like health and wellness visits) so you can take care of routine appointments in a more convenient location. We keep expanding our network of CBOCs to more rural locations so we can help you access care closer to home.

Vet Centers. These centers provide community-based counseling, outreach, and referral services to Veterans who served in a combat zone as well as to their families. Mobile Vet Centers also help bring care to more rural locations.

VA Community Living Centers and other assisted living or residential (live-in) settings. These places provide support for Veterans who need more intense nursing care and help with everyday tasks (like bathing, dressing, or taking medicines).

Your own home. If needed, you may get medical treatment, nursing care, or help with everyday tasks in the comfort of your own home. We also offer phone or video appointments (called telehealth) for some types of care.

What if the nearest VA location can’t provide the services I need?

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, find out how you may be able to receive care from a provider in your local community through community care.

