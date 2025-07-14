Where you’ll go for care
When you sign up for VA health care, you become part of the country’s largest integrated health care system—with more than 1,200 care locations serving nearly 9 million Veterans each year. Learn more about where you’ll get care.
Where do I go for care?
You’ll receive regular care at one VA location of your choice. If you need specialized medical treatments and services, we may refer you to other locations as well. Your health care team will use our electronic medical record system to coordinate your care no matter where you are.
Your care may take place in any of these settings:
- VA medical centers. These centers offer a range of services. All centers provide traditional hospital-based services, like surgery, critical care, mental health, and physical therapy. Most centers provide medical and surgical specialty services, like oncology (cancer care), geriatrics (elder care), and neurology (care for conditions of the brain and nervous system). Some medical centers also offer advanced services, like organ transplants and plastic surgery (reconstructing or repairing parts of the body in the treatment of traumatic injury).
Find a VA medical center near you
- VA community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). These clinics provide the most common outpatient services (like health and wellness visits) so you can take care of routine appointments in a more convenient location. We keep expanding our network of CBOCs to more rural locations so we can help you access care closer to home.
Find a clinic near you
- Vet Centers. These centers provide community-based counseling, outreach, and referral services to Veterans who served in a combat zone as well as to their families. Mobile Vet Centers also help bring care to more rural locations.
Find a Vet Center near you
- VA Community Living Centers and other assisted living or residential (live-in) settings. These places provide support for Veterans who need more intense nursing care and help with everyday tasks (like bathing, dressing, or taking medicines).
Learn more about assisted living and residential care
- Your own home. If needed, you may get medical treatment, nursing care, or help with everyday tasks in the comfort of your own home. We also offer phone or video appointments (called telehealth) for some types of care.
Learn more about home health care
Learn more about telehealth
What if the nearest VA location can’t provide the services I need?
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, find out how you may be able to receive care from a provider in your local community through community care.
More about where you’ll get care
Can I get care from home by phone or video?
We’re leading the way in telehealth innovation to make sure you can get care when and where you need it. This includes meeting with VA providers virtually and sending important health data from the comfort of your home, using your computer or mobile device. Talk to your VA health care team to find out if telehealth is a good option for you.
You can request a telehealth visit in any of these ways:
- Use secure messaging through My HealtheVet to send a message to your provider.
Send a secure message to your provider
- Use the VA appointments tool to request a telehealth appointment online. (Available only for some types of health services.)
Use the VA appointments tool
- Call your provider.
Find your VA health care facility’s phone number
Once your provider schedules a telehealth appointment, you’ll receive a VA Video Connect link (or another approved video meeting tool).
Where do I get care if I live in a rural area, far from a VA medical center?
If you live in a rural area, you may be able to get care at any of these places:
- At a nearby VA outpatient clinic
Find a VA outpatient clinic near you
- From a mobile Vet Center
Learn about Vet Centers
- In your own home through skilled home health care or telehealth services
Learn about skilled home health care providers
Find out about remote telehealth services
- From a provider in your local community
Learn about community care
Where should I go for care in an emergency?
Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. You don’t have to contact us in advance. (Note: We consider an emergency to be a condition that a reasonable person believes will put your health or life at risk if you don’t get treatment right away.)
If you’re far from a VA medical center, we may pay for emergency care in a non-VA setting. Be sure to contact your nearest VA medical center as soon as possible—and ask to talk to the patient transfer or patient administration representative. Payment for emergency care in a non-VA setting ends when a VA provider concludes that you’re stable enough to be transferred to a VA medical center.
For more information, call your local VA medical center’s enrollment coordinator.
Get details on emergency care coverage
What should I do if I move?
Let us know right away so we can help set up care in your new location. To change your address, call us at
If you’re moving outside the U.S., you’ll need to sign up for our Foreign Medical Program. Through this program, we’ll pay for certain needed health care services received in foreign countries to treat a service-connected disability or a disability that’s making a service-connected condition worse.
What if I need care while traveling?
Let us know in advance so we can plan for your care at a VA location near where you’ll be staying. Give us at least 4 to 6 weeks’ notice if you can.
Provide your VA care team with this travel information:
- Your travel destination(s) and temporary address
- A phone number where we can reach you while you’re away
- Your arrival and departure dates
- Any specific care concerns
We can also mail prescription refills to you at your temporary address. Just be sure to allow about 2 weeks for the refills to arrive.
For more information, contact your VA care team or the Traveling Veteran Coordinator at your local VA medical center.
Find a medical center near you
Note: If you’re planning to travel outside the U.S., you’ll need to sign up for our Foreign Medical Program.
How do I schedule an appointment?
You can schedule VA health care appointments by phone or through our online scheduling tool.
Can you help me get to and from appointments?
Yes, we may be able to help you get to and from appointments in certain cases. Or, we may pay you back for the cost of transportation if you qualify for help.
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
Can you help me cover travel expenses if I need to travel for care?
Yes, we may be able to help with travel expenses if you need to travel for care.
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
What if I need care quickly, but it’s not a life-threatening emergency?
You can get care right away for minor injuries and illness, like pink eye or ear infections, at urgent care facilities or walk-in retail health clinics that are part of our community provider network. To use these services, you’ll need to be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from us within the past 24 months.