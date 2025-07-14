Your health care costs

You can get free VA health care for any illness or injury that we determine is connected to your military service (called a “service-connected disability”).

We also provide certain other services for free:

You may also be eligible for more free VA health care based on factors like your disability rating, service history, or income. Or you may be eligible for care but need to pay a fixed amount (called a “copay”) for some types of care, tests, and medications to treat conditions that aren’t connected to your service.