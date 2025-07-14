Your VA primary care provider and PACT team

Who provides care at VA

After you sign up for VA health care and choose your main VA location, we’ll assign you to a health care team called a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). Your team will be made up of you, those who support you (like your family members and caregivers), and your health care providers.

Your VA care team will include these types of providers:

Primary care provider. This is your main doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant.

Clinical pharmacist. This is a pharmacist who works with you and your primary care provider to make sure you're taking the medicines that are right for you and your overall health.

Registered nurse (RN) care manager. This is a nurse who makes sure your care is coordinated across all providers and services, and meets your health goals and your plan for care.

Licensed practical nurse (LPN) or medical assistant and clerk. These are team members who help to support you and the other health care providers on your team.

When you need other services to meet your goals and needs, your team may call other providers—like social workers or specialists—to help with your care.

Get information about your VA health care provider