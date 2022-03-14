Women Veteran's Health Stand Down
Join us for a two-day stand down event covering multiple services and programs.
At Central Virginia VA Health Care System, we support our Women Veteran population, and their health care needs.
Join us for a two-day stand down event covering multiple services and programs, including:
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Intimate Partner Violence
- Suicide Prevention
- Advanced Directives
- Recreational Therapy
- Women’s Mental Health
- Chaplain Care
- Whole Health: THRIVE
- Primary Care
- Diabetes
- Prosthetics
- Community Care
Click this link on March 24 and/or 25 to connect: https://tinyurl.com/yc7dhsj5
Please see the schedule in the comments. Feel free to join during the times below.
We look forward to celebrating you during Women’s History Month. Remember, you are not invisible, we see you!
For questions, call the Women Veterans Program Manager at 804-675-2799.