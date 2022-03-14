Women Veteran's Health Stand Down

At Central Virginia VA Health Care System, we support our Women Veteran population, and their health care needs.

Join us for a two-day stand down event covering multiple services and programs, including:

Military Sexual Trauma

Intimate Partner Violence

Suicide Prevention

Advanced Directives

Recreational Therapy

Women’s Mental Health

Chaplain Care

Whole Health: THRIVE

Primary Care

Diabetes

Prosthetics

Community Care

Click this link on March 24 and/or 25 to connect: https://tinyurl.com/yc7dhsj5

Please see the schedule in the comments. Feel free to join during the times below.

We look forward to celebrating you during Women’s History Month. Remember, you are not invisible, we see you!

For questions, call the Women Veterans Program Manager at 804-675-2799.