 Skip to Content

12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

List of needs for donation

When
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital

South Mall Entrance

Cost
Free

Veterans and staff are welcome to participate in the 12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond VA Medical Center's South Mall lawn, in front of the large flagpole.

Together with fellow community members, Veterans, and VA employees, we’ll walk or roll 1.2 miles around the Richmond VA Medical Center campus. For more information, click here: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/va2k.asp

If you would like to donate to benefit homeless Veterans, see the wish list above. For questions, email Ryan.Ballon@va.gov

See all events

Last updated: