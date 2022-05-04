Veterans and staff are welcome to participate in the 12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond VA Medical Center's South Mall lawn, in front of the large flagpole.

Together with fellow community members, Veterans, and VA employees, we’ll walk or roll 1.2 miles around the Richmond VA Medical Center campus. For more information, click here: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/va2k.asp

If you would like to donate to benefit homeless Veterans, see the wish list above. For questions, email Ryan.Ballon@va.gov.