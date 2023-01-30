Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Our health care system is currently under HIGH health protection level. HIGH protection level at this facility includes masking for everyone and physical distancing when possible.

Effective Friday, October 7, 2022, the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) has safely opened up to visitation. We are following a patient-centered approach to meet the needs of the facility and to be closer to local community standards.

We allow a maximum of two visitors at a time (ages 12 and up) in both inpatient and outpatient areas. Please note, visits to our Spinal Cord Injury and Community Living Center units may differ, due to the nature of the patients.

For inpatient areas, normal visiting hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. If a compassionate care visit is desired to stay past normal inpatient hours, clinical approval is necessary. We are truly honored to care for our patients and have been looking forward to this improvement in Veteran experience for a while.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website